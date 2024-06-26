Four men arrested at Prime Minister’s home released on bail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four men arrested at Prime Minister’s home released on bail

By Press Association
Four men who were arrested at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s constituency home in North Yorkshire have been released on bail (Jane Barlow/PA)
Four men who were arrested at the Prime Minister’s constituency home have been released on bail, police have said.

The group were detained at Rishi Sunak’s house in the village of Kirby Sigston, near Northallerton, North Yorkshire, at around 12.40pm on Tuesday before being escorted off the property and arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass.

North Yorkshire Police said the men are a 52-year-old from London, a 43-year-old from Bolton, a 21-year-old from Manchester, and a 20-year-old from Chichester.

On Wednesday, a force spokesman said the four have all been released on conditional police bail and “the investigation remains ongoing”.

A video has been released by protest group Youth Demand showing a young man entering the Prime Minister’s property and appearing to defecate in a lake.

The group said the action was a “parting gift” for the Prime Minister and the Conservative Government.

In a press release, it identified the man in the video as Oliver, 21, a student from Manchester, and included a statement from him.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s homes in North Yorkshire and London have both been targeted by protest groups (Jane Barlow/PA)

“We have so much to thank the Tories for: from crumbling schools, shit in the rivers and a collapsing NHS, to creating a nation with more food banks than McDonald’s and 4.3 million UK children living in poverty,” he said.

“From allowing their mates to get filthy rich from selling weapons to battle-test on toddlers in Gaza, or by drilling for more oil as the world burns – it’s quite a legacy!”

Youth Demand describes itself as a campaign calling for an arms embargo on Israel, as well as for the Government to revoke all new oil and gas licences granted since 2021.

Earlier this year, Mr Sunak condemned the group after it staged a demonstration outside the home of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

The demonstrators hung a banner outside Sir Keir’s house that read: “Starmer stop the killing”, surrounded by red hand prints.

It is not the first time the Prime Minister’s home has been targeted by protesters.

In August last year four Greenpeace protesters were arrested and charged with criminal damage after allegedly climbing on to the roof of Mr Sunak’s home in Kirby Sigston.

His west London home was subject to a demonstration by Just Stop Oil in November last year.