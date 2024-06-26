Chief inspector of prisons in Scotland announces resignation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chief inspector of prisons in Scotland announces resignation

By Press Association
Wendy Sinclair-Gieben has announced her resignation as Scotland’s chief inspector of prisons (Danny Lawson/PA)
Scotland’s chief inspector of prisons has announced her resignation from the role after six years of service.

Wendy Sinclair-Gieben, His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Prisons for Scotland (HMCIPS), said she will step down from her post with effect from the end of August.

She is the eighth chief inspector since the Prisons (Scotland) Act 1980 made the post statutory, and the first woman to have held the position.

Her decision to resign follows a career spanning the fields of immigration, prisons, education, prisoner transport and health.

Ms Sinclair-Gieben previously worked as a prison governor for the HM Prison Service in England from 1998 to 2006.

From 2006 to 2009 she was prison director for HMP Kilmarnock, before becoming a director with Serco in Australia, including at the Wanadoo Reintegration Facility for young men in Perth, Western Australia.

Stephen Sandham, the current deputy chief inspector, will step up to cover the post on an interim basis until a permanent replacement is appointed.

Ms Sinclair-Gieben said: “My aim during my time has been to ensure key issues such as human rights, health, safety and welfare are at the heart of HMIPS scrutiny and providing balanced reporting of those findings.

Angela Constance walking through a corridor at Holyrood
Angela Constance thanked Ms Sinclair-Gieben for her service (PA)

“I would like to thank my dedicated team for their excellent work which has made a lasting, positive difference to the prison service, bringing a greater structure and rigour to the work of HMIPS.”

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said: “I would like to pay tribute and offer my thanks to Wendy Sinclair-Gieben for her long and dedicated career in the justice system.

“Her wealth of experience and deep understanding of prisons has enabled her to recognise and promote the needs of prisons and prisoners.

“The independent scrutiny of prisons is an essential part of our Scottish justice system and I am grateful to Ms Sinclair-Gieben for the commitment she has shown to raising challenging issues in order to improve outcomes for prisons, prisoners and the communities we serve.”