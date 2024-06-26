New laws in force to stop killers acting as their victim’s executors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New laws in force to stop killers acting as their victim’s executors

By Press Association
The Trusts and Succession (Scotland) Act 2024 was passed unanimously by the Scottish Parliament in December (PA)
New laws which prevent killers from acting as executors for their victim’s estate will prevent “added anguish” for families, a minister has said.

Siobhian Brown was speaking as powers came into force allowing the courts to prevent those convicted of either murder or culpable homicide from taking on such a role when it comes to the estate of the person killed.

The measure is part of the Trusts and Succession (Scotland) Act 2024, which was passed unanimously by the Scottish Parliament in December last year.

It followed a campaign by the family of Carol Taggart, who was killed by her son Ross Taggart in 2014.

Handout mugshot of Ross Taggart
Ross Taggart remained an executor for his mother’s estate despite murdering her (Police Scotland/PA)

Taggart strangled his 54-year-old mother at her home in Dunfermline, Fife, and then hid her body under a caravan.

Before her death she had made her son executor of her estate, and although he was unable to benefit financially as a result of his murder conviction, a loophole allowed him to remain as executor.

His sister Lorraine went on to campaign for the law to be changed around executors.

Ms Brown, the victims and community safety minister in the Scottish Government, praised those who had lobbied for legislation to be changed.

Handout photo of Carol Taggart
The family of Carol Taggart had campaigned for the change (Police Scotland/PA)

She said: “Preventing killers from being executors is an important part of this legislation. It will stop added anguish for victims’ loved ones, as happened to the family of Carol Taggart who was murdered by her son, who was also her executor.

“Carol’s friends and family are to be commended for campaigning for this important change to the law, which will prevent it happening to another family.

“More generally, the law of trusts and succession needed to be updated to keep pace with how society has changed and developed, and these new measures will help to ensure that our law is more relevant and can better meet the needs of modern Scotland.”

Other powers in the Act which came into force on Wednesday include a provision to remove a professional trustee – such as an accountant or solicitor – if they are no longer a member of their regulated profession or are not entitled to practice.