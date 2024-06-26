Future homes standard ‘right for tackling cost-of-living crisis’ – Ed Miliband

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Future homes standard ‘right for tackling cost-of-living crisis’ – Ed Miliband

By Press Association
Shadow secretary of state for energy security and net zero Ed Miliband, during a visit to a housing development in Stafford (Jacob King/PA)
Shadow secretary of state for energy security and net zero Ed Miliband, during a visit to a housing development in Stafford (Jacob King/PA)

It is “clear” the UK needs a future homes standard to help those struggling with the cost of living, Ed Miliband has said, as he visited a “zero-bills” new-build in Staffordshire.

Mr Miliband said he was “incredibly impressed” with the Octopus Energy initiative, which guarantees zero energy bills for five years on new homes kitted out with a combination of solar panels, a home battery and a heat pump.

Octopus Energy is partnering with housing developers to try to make their zero-bills tariff the standard for new homes.

Ed Miliband and another man at doorway of a new-build zero bills home in Staffordshire
Shadow secretary of state for energy security and net zero Ed Miliband, during a visit to a zero-bills home in Stafford (Jacob King/PA)

The shadow energy secretary was visiting Bellway Homes’ housing development, Victoria Gate, in Stafford on Wednesday.

He said: “I think it’s really, really important to say to people, this is about the future and it’s about tackling the cost-of-living crisis that people are facing.

“I think most people who’ve been offered the chance to buy a zero-bills home would say, ‘where’s the catch?’.

Ed Miliband walks past new-build homes wearing a hard hat and pink hi-vis with a group of people
Ed Miliband is shown around the Bellway Homes development in Stafford (Jacob King/PA)

“Well, as far as I can tell, there isn’t a catch and that’s because the combination of battery technology, heat pump technology and solar panels in a new-build home, can get you to a zero-bills home.

“Now, obviously, when it comes to the future home standard, we’re going to look, if we get into government, at the details of that and so that will require thorough examination.

“But I think what’s clear is we should have a future home standard and that’s the right thing for the environment, but crucially, it’s the right thing for tackling the cost-of-living crisis because year on year on year of lower bills or zero bills is something I think we’d all want to see.”