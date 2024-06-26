DUP responsible for post-Brexit ‘mess’ in Northern Ireland, says UUP leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
DUP responsible for post-Brexit ‘mess’ in Northern Ireland, says UUP leader

By Press Association
Doug Beattie, leader of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) speaks during his party’s manifesto launch at the Stormont Hotel in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
The leader of Ulster Unionists has accused the DUP of facilitating a post-Brexit “mess” that has been a “killer” for Northern Ireland.

Doug Beattie said the region had been failed by a range of “invisible, ineffective and absent” MPs as legislation was agreed at Westminster that resulted in economic barriers being created between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

The UUP was without representation in the House of Commons in the last parliament but Mr Beattie told a manifesto launch event that his party was in the hunt for five seats in the forthcoming General Election.

Doug Beattie (front centre), leader of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) stands with party candidates following the party’s manifesto launch in Belfast
He identified South Antrim, Fermanagh and South Tyrone, Lagan Valley, North Down and East Antrim as targets for the UUP.

“Let’s be absolutely clear, we’re in the hunt here,” he told supporters at the event in east Belfast.

“We will get back to Westminster, we will have an Ulster Unionist MP sitting on those green benches. We are leading the way and others are looking at us now and seeing the threat that we are.”

Mr Beattie criticised the MPs who had represented Northern Ireland in the Commons since 2019 and the abstentionist Sinn Fein members who did not take their seats.

“We have been failed in Westminster through representation with invisible MPs, ineffective MPs and, of course, absent MPs,” he said.

“And we’ve all seen the pictures of debates about Northern Ireland, where nobody’s there apart from a few bench sentries from the other parties, and our MPs talking to themselves.

Doug Beattie speaks during his party’s manifesto launch at the Stormont Hotel in Belfast
“That’s not good enough, because we haven’t enthused people – the MPs in GB – to listen to the issues that affect Northern Ireland and affect this part of the United Kingdom.

“So, we have been failed. We will set about changing that, to make people interested in what’s happening in this part of our United Kingdom, that cohesion that has been destroyed since Brexit. To bring it back again – the four nations of our kingdom.”

Speaking at the launch of the UUP’s Making Northern Ireland Work manifesto, Mr Beattie said while his party campaigned against Brexit it accepted the outcome of the referendum.

However, he said the “real killer” for Northern Ireland was the subsequent UK-EU withdrawal arrangements that have created barriers in the Irish Sea – the Northern Ireland Protocol and its successor the Windsor Framework.

He claimed the DUP had to take responsibility for the imposition of those deals.

“They facilitated the protocol, they created the mess we find ourselves in now and they now point the finger at absolutely everybody else to say ‘it was your fault’. Well, I’m pointing my finger back to say ‘no, it was your fault’,” he said.

A party supporter holds the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) manifesto
Mr Beattie characterised the UK Government package of measures contained in January’s Safeguarding the Union command paper as a “falsehood” and said they had not removed the Irish Sea border.

He said his party would work to end the contentious trading arrangements and he highlighted a bespoke veterinary deal between the UK and EU as an important objective.

The UUP leader also spoke on the party’s role in the devolved Stormont Executive and its stewardship of the health portfolio.

The Ulster Unionists recently voted against a Stormont budget that was agreed by the other Executive parties. Former UUP health minister Robin Swann opposed the budget plan after claiming the allocation to his department would inflict significant damage on health service delivery.

Mr Beattie accused the other main Executive parties – Sinn Fein, the DUP and Alliance – of a lack of integrity and claimed their support for the budget stood in contrast to their publicly stated commitment to prioritise the health service.

He suggested the three largest parties could ultimately try to force the UUP out of the Executive, if it did not toe the line in relation to key issues, such as the budget.

“Let’s be absolutely direct here, honesty has not been the strongest point of the largest three parties in our Executive,” he said.

Mr Beattie said the budget would result in “catastrophic” cuts in health service delivery in Northern Ireland.

“And they voted for it,” he added. “Well, we didn’t and we won’t and we will stand up against it. And if we have to stand alone, we will stand alone. And if they try and force us out of the Executive then they best get on with it, because we’re not moving.”

Mr Beattie, a decorated solider and war veteran, also raised his concerns over Government defence policy and claimed the western approaches to the UK were being left unprotected.

He called for the reinstatement of an RAF base at Aldergrove in Co Antrim and said UK and Nato naval vessels should be pre-deployed to Northern Ireland ports ahead of operations in the Atlantic.

“The whole western approaches to the United Kingdom have been left open,” he said.

“The UK has degraded our strategic position within the United Kingdom and we need to change that.”