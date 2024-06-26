The SDLP’s General Election manifesto at a glance

The SDLP is emphasising the message of an opportunity for change after 14 years of a Conservative government in its General Election 2024 manifesto which is titled An Election For Change.

Here, the PA news agency gives an outline of the party’s vision and pledges in the almost 50-page document.

– A new start

The SDLP is hailing this General Election after which its sister party Labour is expected to emerge as the largest party as the end of a Conservative government, which it described as having been a “disaster for people and communities” in Northern Ireland.

The party says its MPs will press the next government to prioritise investment in public services in Northern Ireland, work with other parties to press for a strong fiscal framework, seek a reform of devolved government to remove vetoes and seek the repeal of the controversial Legacy Act.

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood during his party’s manifesto launch at the Verbal Arts Centre in Derry City (Liam McBurney/PA)

– Rescuing public services

The SDLP describe public services as having been under sustained attack for 14 years through austerity policies, pay freezes and service cuts – a situation it said was exacerbated by several years without devolved government.

The party says its MPs, working with the official Opposition at Stormont, will work to secure a “more workable and fair fiscal framework” for Northern Ireland and an “improved financial settlement that recognises decades of underfunding and begins the work of rescuing public services”.

The SDLP also pledges to work for fair pay settlements for public sector workers, as well as a “Marshall Plan style intervention” for the health service.

– A fair and prosperous economy

The SDLP contends that the Northern Ireland economy has been held back for too long by a lack of ambition in the Executive as well as “chronic under funding” from Westminster.

It is continuing to advocate “huge competitive advantages” from the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol/Windsor Framework, and calls for the creation of a strategy tailored to the sectors with the most to gain from the circumstances, which is developed by the Irish and British governments with the European Union.

The party is also pledging to tackle poverty with an “essentials guarantee” within Universal Credit and to hold Stormont to account for the “failure to build the appropriate level of housing”.

– Investing in skills

The SDLP says it used the power of its Westminster seats in the last Parliament to secure funding for the expansion of Ulster University at Magee in Londonderry and the development of a medical school in the north west. They pledge to back the target of 10,000 students at the university and financial incentives for students.

(left to right) SDLP Westminster candidate for South Belfast Claire Hanna, SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood and Colin McGrath after the SDLP’s manifesto launch (Liam McBurney/PA)

The party also backs a review of higher education funding and lifting the Maximum Student Numbers cap in Northern Ireland as well as a reform of the apprenticeship levy.

– Better future for all

The SDLP describes its New Ireland Commission initiative as a “space for new-thinking, ambition and imagination” to set out an “inclusive and ambitious blueprint for a new Ireland”.

This section also pledges to tackle the “broken” childcare system, by lobbying at Westminster to increase the rate of tax-free childcare to 35%, pushing for a new early education and childcare strategy and work towards a cap on costs for parents.

The party also addresses the climate emergency and biodiversity crisis, saying it will back ambitious climate legislation at Westminster, campaign for an independent Environmental Protection Agency for Northern Ireland, fight for a Lough Neagh recovery plan, seek sustainable funding for farming and press for the implementation of an all-island animal cruelty register.

-Justice, legacy and victims

The SDLP has pledged to continue to work to see the end of the controversial Legacy Act, designed to deal with Northern Ireland’s troubled past. They said they successfully lobbied Labour at Westminster to commit to repeal the Act in the next Parliament, and will hold Labour to account on that.

The party also makes pledges on supporting policing, tackling paramilitarism, ending violence against women and girls.

In terms of equality and rights, the SDLP makes pledges including ensuring a ban on conversion services, ensuring a provision of gender-affirming healthcare services, investment in local communities to ensure full accessibility for the disabled, backing “robust hate crime legislation” and a 20-year Irish language strategy.

– Our place in the world

The SDLP says that as a “proudly internationalist party” and member of the Party of European Socialists, it is clear that international co-operation is needed.

The party has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, directly challenging the Prime Minister and making “repeated representations” to government. It pledges to continue to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, for the recognition of the state of Palestine and establishment of a two state solution as well as calling for the release of all the hostages taken in the October 7 attack.

In terms of Europe, the SDLP calls for a new conversation on the future of Ireland in Europe. It says MPs will work towards a guarantee of representation for elected representatives from Northern Ireland in the European Union and planning for re-accession.