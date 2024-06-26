James Cleverly eyes up bespoke sports car and visits pub on Tory campaign trail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James Cleverly eyes up bespoke sports car and visits pub on Tory campaign trail

By Press Association
Home Secretary James Cleverly during a visit to Great British Sports Cars in Ollerton, Nottinghamshire (/PA)
James Cleverly suggested he was interested in buying a bespoke sportscar as he visited a manufacturer in Nottinghamshire.

“Mrs Cleverly doesn’t need to know”, the Home Secretary joked when he asked Richard Hall, the managing director of Great British Sports Cars, how much one of the company’s cars would cost.

The Nottinghamshire-based sports car company is a small producer of bespoke vehicles and also sells its cars in kits for hobbyists to build themselves.

The visit alongside Sir Mark Spencer, the farming minister and Conservative candidate for the Sherwood constituency, was initially delayed after a Greenpeace protester mounted the roof of the Tory campaign battle bus.

Amy Rugg-Easey held up a banner reading “clean power not Paddypower” while standing on the roof of the coach, in a reference to the betting scandal engulfing the Conservative Party’s campaign.

After the brief delay, Mr Cleverly toured the company’s workshop, while his colleague Sir Mark hailed its work as part of a “great British engineering tradition”.

Sir Mark later lamented that he did not get to drink as much of his cup of tea as he would have liked, when Tory aides asked him to move onto the next part of the visit.

Home Secretary James Cleverly and Mark Spencer drink a pint of ale during a visit to The Hutt in Nottingham
Home Secretary James Cleverly and Mark Spencer during a visit to The Hutt in Nottingham (Joe Giddens/PA)

“That was only three sips of tea,” he said before Mr Cleverly and Mr Hall went to sit for photos in one of the company’s sportscars outside the workshop.

Earlier, during the visit, staff members were on their best behaviour ahead of meeting the two ministers, with one telling another: “Remember not to swear.”

In the second campaign visit of Wednesday, James Cleverly and Sir Mark had a pint at a Nottinghamshire pub.

The Home Secretary and farming minister each had a pint of Nottingham-based brewery Castle Rock’s Harvest Pale Ale at the Hutt.

Mr Cleverly described the beer as “citrusy” as he took his first sip.

He then noticed a nearby media camera filming him, looked straight down the lens, smiled and said “cheers” as he raised his glass.