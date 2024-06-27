What are the ‘bellwether’ seats at the General Election?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What are the ‘bellwether’ seats at the General Election?

By Press Association
Dartford in Kent is the constituency with the longest track record of being a bellwether seat at general elections (Matt Crossick/PA)
Dartford in Kent is the constituency with the longest track record of being a bellwether seat at general elections (Matt Crossick/PA)

In general elections, constituencies where the local result has a habit of matching the overall national outcome are known as “bellwethers”.

They are seats that have a pattern of changing hands only when the government itself changes hands.

A handful of constituencies have been bellwethers for decades, and as such are watched closely for what they may – or may not – suggest about the outcome of the entire election.

The seat with the longest track record of being a bellwether is Dartford in Kent.

Since 1964, whichever party wins Dartford has also gone on to form the government.

At this election, Conservative candidate Gareth Johnson is defending a notional majority in Dartford of 14,704.

A map showing a selection of bellwether seats at UK general elections
(PA Graphics)

This is described as a notional majority because it is what Mr Johnson is likely to have won in 2019 had that contest taken place using the new constituency boundaries that have been introduced across the UK for the 2024 election.

For Dartford to change hands on July 4, there would have to be a direct swing to Labour in the share of the vote of 15.9 percentage points.

This is the equivalent of a net change of 16 in every 100 people who voted Conservative last time switching sides.

It is large enough to rank Dartford at number 185 on Labour’s list of targets, based on the size of swing it needs to gain seats from other parties.

Elsewhere, three seats have been bellwethers at every general election since February 1974: Loughborough, Northampton North and Watford.

All three are top Labour targets at this election, and the Tories would lose them to Sir Keir Starmer’s party on swings of 5.9 percentage points, 3.9 points and 1.4 points respectively.

Watford ranks at number nine on Labour’s target list, while Northampton North is 38th and Loughborough is 61st.

Sir Keir Starmer talks a selfie with a large group of student nurses
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with student nurses during an early campaign stop in Worcester last month (PA)

Worcester has been a bellwether since 1979.

At the 1997 general election, attracting the support of the so-called “Worcester woman” was considered by Labour to be vital for victory nationwide.

At this election, Labour needs a swing of 6.7 points to take Worcester from the Conservatives, ranking it at number 70 on the party’s target list.

Sir Keir held two campaign events in Worcester soon after the election was called.

Two other seats have been bellwethers since 1979: Harrow East and Gloucester.

Harrow East in north London would need a swing of 8.6 percentage points for Labour to gain it from the Conservatives, while Gloucester would need one of 9.7 points.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has twice visited Harrow East since the start of the election campaign.