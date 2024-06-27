Mortgage costs to jump for 3m more households, says Bank of England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mortgage costs to jump for 3m more households, says Bank of England

By Press Association
(Yui Mok/PA)
(Yui Mok/PA)

About three million UK households are still set to witness hikes in their mortgage repayments over the next two years, the Bank of England said.

The Bank’s Financial Policy Committee (FPC) said this will include “very large increases” of more than 50% for the mortgages of around 400,000 households.

But the central bank stressed that UK lenders are still in a strong position to support households and businesses, even if the economic backdrop worsens.

The Bank’s latest Financial Stability Report showed that most households have already had an increase in their mortgage rates since borrowing costs began rising substantially in 2022.

Interest rates are at a 16-year-high of 5.25%, with the central bank voting to maintain the figure for a seventh consecutive meeting earlier this month.

But many economists have predicted they could reduce rates at the next vote in August.

Currently, around 35% of households with mortgages, or more than three million, are paying below 3% and are expected to see an increase between now and the end of 2026.

A typical household rolling off a fixed-rate mortgage before the end of 2026 is due to face a jump of around £180 a month, the report said.

It highlighted that an “increasing proportion” of households have been choosing to borrow over a longer period of time, reducing monthly repayments but leaving them with more debt to service over time.

Higher mortgage rates have resulted in many households and renters reducing their savings, the Bank found.

It added that the share of renters falling behind on payment increased to 16.5% in the first quarter of 2024, compared with 15.7% a year ago, after significant increases in rents year-on-year.

Survey data also found that “many renters and low-income households intend to run down their savings even further” in the next year to deal with the increased cost of living.

The central bank stressed that, despite pressure on household finances, the overall risk environment for the economy and financial sector is broadly unchanged.

The banking sector “has the capacity to support households and businesses even if economic and financial conditions were to be substantially worse than expected”, according to the FPC.

But there are “global vulnerabilities” for the sector, including “policy uncertainty” associated with upcoming elections across the world, including in the UK, the US and France in the coming months.