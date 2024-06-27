Parties ramp up online ad spending as election reaches final stages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Parties ramp up online ad spending as election reaches final stages

By Press Association
Labour’s six ‘first steps’ have featured in several of the party’s online adverts, while the Conservatives have largely not mentioned their own policy plans (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour’s six ‘first steps’ have featured in several of the party’s online adverts, while the Conservatives have largely not mentioned their own policy plans (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Political parties have ramped up their online advertising efforts as the General Election enters its final days, but Labour is still outspending the Conservatives.

Advertising spend on social media platforms owned by Meta, including Facebook and Instagram, doubled last week to £1.21 million, according to transparency campaigners Who Targets Me.

Much of that change was driven by the Conservatives, who spent £332,000 on Meta adverts – more than double the £150,000 the party spent the previous week.

But the Tories continued to lag behind Labour, which spent £350,000 in the course of the week – up from £302,000 the week before.

Labour has consistently outspent the Tories on online advertising throughout the campaign, spending a total of £2 million on Meta adverts compared to the Conservatives’ £1.2 million.

The party has also spent more on adverts on Google and YouTube.

This disparity may partially reflect difficulties the Conservatives have faced in raising funds.

Figures from the Electoral Commission published last week showed the Tories had struggled to raise money in the first two weeks of the election campaign, receiving less than £1 million in donations.

In contrast, the Conservatives received around £8.7 million in donations in the first two weeks of the 2019 election campaign.

Who Targets Me’s analysis also found a difference in the content of the adverts, with the Tory campaign focusing much more on Labour and Labour focusing on its own plans.

Rishi Sunak speaking while gesturing with his left hand
Rishi Sunak has been mentioned in barely 1% of the Conservatives’ online adverts (Phil Noble/PA)

Some 83% of the Conservatives’ Meta adverts mentioned Labour, with just 1.1% mentioning Rishi Sunak and 0.4% mentioning Tory policy plans.

Who Targets Me said: “If any number showed how theirs is a ‘don’t vote Labour’ campaign, rather than a ‘vote Tory’ campaign, it’s this.

“The tone has been relentlessly negative and they’ve had little to say about their own plans.

“They’ve lacked a central character, with the PM being entirely absent from the digital campaign since the first week, and there’s been no supporting cast of Cabinet members to help out.”

Conversely, the group said Labour’s campaign had been the “mirror image” of the Conservatives’ plan, with adverts often including the word “change” and the party’s six “first steps”, while barely mentioning the Prime Minister.

Who Targets Me also reported a surge in spending on Facebook and Instagram adverts by Reform UK last week, which went from accounting for 0.75% of the total weekly spend to 10%, shelling out £106,000 and overtaking the Liberal Democrats.