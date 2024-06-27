Changes to UK-EU relationship would not reopen Brexit wounds, says Reynolds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Changes to UK-EU relationship would not reopen Brexit wounds, says Reynolds

By Press Association
The shadow business secretary was speaking at a British Chambers of Commerce conference (Lucy North/PA)
Labour will not “reopen the wounds of the past” over Brexit as Sir Keir Starmer seeks to strike a better deal with Brussels, a senior shadow cabinet minster said.

Shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds said political stability, rather than a fresh round of bitter constitutional wrangling, was the best way to achieve a closer trading relationship with the European Union.

Addressing the British Chambers of Commerce at a conference in London, he said the relationship should be driven by “good faith and reason, not by the internal politics of the Conservative Party”.

BCC Global Annual Conference 2024
Mr Reynolds also defended Labour’s cautious approach to the election campaign and sought to persuade bosses they had nothing to fear from the party’s promises to improve workers’ rights.

On the EU, Mr Reynolds again stressed that Labour would not seek to rejoin the single market or customs union, but said there were still improvements that could be made to make business easier.

“We will take the grown-up approach to Brexit that the Government has lacked,” he said.

“We know we can do better, and Labour will not be seeking to rejoin the single market or the customs union, or to reopen the wounds of the past because that wouldn’t give us the stability which we know is essential.

“We’re clear we need to get a better deal and there are real improvements we could achieve.

“If New Zealand can have a veterinary agreement with our closest neighbours, so can we.

“And the same can be said for the mutual recognition of professional qualifications, for touring rights in the creative industries, and easier inter-company transfers.”

Labour has put considerable effort into wooing business leaders in the lead-up to the election as part of what has been dubbed a “smoked salmon and scrambled egg” offensive.

Mr Reynolds repeated Labour’s mantra that it could be both pro-worker and pro-business.

“I don’t believe in any sense that our pro-worker side of that, the plan to make work pay, is anything anyone should be worried about,” he said.

“We’ve consulted very widely with businesses about it. It does raise the employment floor in the UK, but frankly the vast majority of businesses here will be operating very much above that in time.”

Decisions on flexible working would be more “two-sided than one-sided, that is the changes to, for instance, zero-hours contracts”.

But he added: “I doubt that anyone in this room believes or wants anyone to think their business model is, in any way, about exploiting people.”

Labour would introduce new rights from day one for parental leave, sick pay, and protection from unfair dismissal.

But he was challenged by one tech company boss, who said the Labour proposals could mean a “fundamental change in how we have to approach employing people” because it “changes the risk profile significantly”.

Mr Reynolds defended Labour’s overall election strategy: “I’m told by some commentators, they don’t think Labour’s campaign is exciting enough.

“We’re not pitching you a new Netflix series. We’re not putting on politics as entertainment.

“We want to return to serious government, to effective policy and to politics as public service, not as pantomime.”

Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch will also address the conference, warning that Labour would create “a managed economy, heavily regulated, heavily taxed and weighed down by trade union demands”.

Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch stands at a podium as she delivers a speech at a conference
The Cabinet minister will use her speech to promote her party’s “plan for business”.

The pledge features potential free trade agreements with India, the Gulf Cooperation Council and US states, an uplift in research and development spending by £2 billion, and abolishing the main rate of self-employed national insurance.

Ms Badenoch will say: “The Conservatives have a plan for a future where hard work and doing the right thing are rewarded, not punished with higher taxes, or discouraged with unconstrained welfare.

“We celebrate aspiration and opportunity. We recognise that innovation and competition are the powerful forces that bring us prosperity and lift living standards.

“For Labour, on the other hand, private business is just a vehicle to pursue their political objectives – a managed economy, heavily regulated, heavily taxed and weighed down by trade union demands.”