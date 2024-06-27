Committee questions water regulator over amount spent on training

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Committee questions water regulator over amount spent on training

By Press Association
The letter was sent to the Water Industry Commission for Scotland last week (Rui Vieira/PA)
The letter was sent to the Water Industry Commission for Scotland last week (Rui Vieira/PA)

A Holyrood committee has asked for further information from Scotland’s water industry regulator over spending on staff training.

The Water Industry Commission for Scotland (Wics) was criticised for lavish spending last year, which included a near-£80,000 bill for a course at Harvard Business School for a senior manager.

Data released under freedom of information (FOI) legislation earlier this month showed staff training costs between 2016-17 and this year stood at nearly £500,000.

The training included covering executive coaching for multiple members of staff over a number of years, costing a total of £87,769, as well as two MBAs, costing a total of £84,620 and £72,795, on top of the costs for the Harvard leadership course.

In a letter sent last week to the Wics interim chief executive David Satti – who took over following his predecessor Alan Sutherland’s resignation – Public Audit Committee convener Richard Leonard asked if proper procurement processes had been followed in relation to the courses.

“The committee asks what assessment Wics has made to determine if the courses referred to in the response to the FOI request, which cost between £20,000 and £88,000, followed the appropriate procurement and approvals processes,” the letter said.

In a letter earlier this month, Mr Satti told the committee the firm has trouble retaining staff, who depart for higher-paid jobs, and has a “longstanding policy of funding MBA programmes” for those who show “consistent high performance”.

However, the Scottish Government claimed in its own correspondence to the committee that there was “no approval sought for these courses”.

The committee also asked for a copy of an internal report from Wics into internal spending, which included a £400 high-end restaurant dinner and £100 gift cards for staff as Christmas presents.