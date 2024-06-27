8.5m people over state pension age are income tax payers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
8.5m people over state pension age are income tax payers

By Press Association
Between the tax years 2023-4 and 2024-5, there was a 660,000 increase in people over pension age who were income tax payers, from 7.85 million to 8.51 million, according to HM Revenue & Customs figures (Joe Giddens/PA)
The number of income tax-paying pensioners has jumped, according to figures from HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC).

Between the tax years 2023-4 and 2024-5, there was a 660,000 increase in people over pension age who were income tax payers, from 7.85 million to 8.51 million.

Around two million more people are in this bracket than in 2020-21, when 6.47 million people over pension age were paying income tax.

Trends towards some older workers having a “phased” retirement and demographic changes may have an impact on the number of people who are liable for income tax in their later years.

Sir Steve Webb, a former Liberal Democrat pensions minister who is now a partner at consultants Lane Clark & Peacock (LCP), said: “These new figures from HMRC are very timely and help to inform the debate about pensioners and tax.

“They show that a combination of frozen tax thresholds and significant increases in the state pension means the number of pensioners paying tax has continued to soar.

“But this is a continuation of a long-term trend which has seen the number of over-65s paying tax rise by around four million since 2010/11. For a pensioner in Britain, being an income tax payer is now the norm rather than the exception.”

Recent analysis from LCP indicated that just under 2.5 million pensioners across Britain receive state pensions which on their own are in excess of the personal tax allowance, at £12,750 per year.

The large majority of these are older pensioners on the “old” state pension system, who combine a basic pension with a significant earnings-related pension.

The Conservative Party manifesto contains a commitment to a triple lock plus – a proposal to ensure the personal allowance for income tax would rise in future in line with increases in the main rate of the new state pension.

The standard rate of the new state pension is around £11,500 per year.

A Conservative Party spokesman said last week: “Under the triple lock plus, the tax-free allowance for pensioners will rise in line with the fastest of prices, earnings or 2.5% – just like the state pension.”

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokeswoman Sarah Olney said of the HMRC figures: “Millions are being hammered by Rishi Sunak’s retirement tax.”

The Resolution Foundation said this week that the average pensioner is £900 better off as a result of benefit policy changes since 2010, while the average non-pensioner household is £1,400 worse off amid a less generous social security system for working-age families.

But while benefit policies have generally made pensioners better off, tax changes, such as the recent cuts to employee national insurance, have helped to rebalance the “winners” and “losers”, the think tank’s report said.

Looking at all permanent tax and benefit changes since 2010, the research found that pensioner households are £1,000 a year better off on average in 2024-25, while working-age households are £760 a year better off.