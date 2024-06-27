Starmer denies Labour has given up on Clacton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Starmer denies Labour has given up on Clacton

By Press Association
Sir Keir Starmer Labour was still fighting in Clacton (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer Labour was still fighting in Clacton (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Labour is continuing to “fight in Clacton”, Sir Keir Starmer has said, after reports the party had significantly scaled back its campaign in the Essex seat.

Claims that Labour had told activists to campaign elsewhere have sparked accusations that the party is not providing strong enough opposition to Reform UK leader Nigel Farage’s attempt to win the seat.

But speaking to reporters on Thursday, Sir Keir denied that Labour had given up on Clacton.

He said: “We want to take the fight to the Tories and Reform wherever they are, we are not backing down in Clacton, we are not backing down anywhere across the country.”

Sir Keir Starmer with a group of people holding red placards reading ChangeGeneral Election campaign 2024
Sir Keir Starmer has been on the campaign trail (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Labour candidate Jovan Owusu-Nepaul has received significant online attention, both for his campaign against Mr Farage and his sense of style, but the Guardian reported on Thursday he had been “seconded” to campaign in a seat in the West Midlands.

The paper also said that local activists had been denied access to campaigning resources.

Asked if activists were allowed to campaign in Clacton, Sir Keir said: “The chief of operations tells people where we most want them to go and fight, but we have got to fight in Clacton, of course we have.

“We have got an excellent candidate there, he actually works for me, he is fantastic, so I’m very supportive of him and the campaign that he is running, and he is doing something incredible in Clacton which is being that positive candidate in difficult circumstances.”

Labour came a distant second in Clacton in 2019, falling almost 25,000 votes short of Conservative Giles Watling, who is seeking re-election this year.

But the normally safe Tory seat is seen as Reform’s best chance of securing their first elected MP, having voted for a Ukip candidate in 2014 and 2015, when Mr Farage led that party.

Several polls have suggested Mr Farage is on course to become an MP at the eighth time of asking, with the Conservatives and Labour trailing significantly.