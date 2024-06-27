Closing statements under way in Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry hearings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Closing statements under way in Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry hearings

By Press Association
Jane Morrison represented the Scottish Covid Bereaved at the inquiry (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jane Morrison represented the Scottish Covid Bereaved at the inquiry (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Closing statements have begun at the Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry, with the so-called partygate scandal described as “the ultimate insult”.

The health and social care impact hearings of the inquiry are drawing to a close after examining the experiences of care home residents and families, as well as workers in the sector, and availability of PPE.

Stuart Gale KC, senior counsel to the inquiry, paid tribute to the “courage and fortitude” of witnesses who gave evidence and criticised “unthinking behaviour of others”, including in Downing Street.

He quoted Jane Morrison, who represented the Scottish Covid Bereaved at the inquiry, and branded the partygate scandal, which saw lockdown-breaching parties held in Downing Street, “the ultimate insult” after her partner, Jacky Morrison-Hart, died in October 2020.

Mr Gale said: “Death in the context of a pandemic was for many reasons a traumatic experience.

“Dealing with these experiences was exacerbated by the unthinking behaviour of others – those who are Covid deniers, those who are conspiracy theorists, and the events in Downing Street, were as Miss Morrison put it, the ultimate insult.”

He described the pandemic as the “most significant public health emergency experienced by the people of Scotland in living memory” and said some evidence had been “highly distressing”, while in some instances “common decencies were on occasion dispensed with”.

Mr Gale said: “It was regularly said that each death was a tragedy, the inquiry would wish to recognise the tragedy that the pandemic has wrought on families in Scotland.”

The inquiry heard that in the early stages of the pandemic it was realised that “the virus could have a devastating impact on people in care homes” and Mr Gale said that “being confronted with staff wearing face masks would have had an impact on the wellbeing of residents”.

He said evidence presented by the Royal College of Nursing to the Scottish Government that the virus was airborne, addressed during evidence from the British Medical Association Scotland, would be explored further in the inquiry.

Mr Gale said: “This is clearly a matter which the inquiry will wish to investigate further in its implementation and decision-making hearings.”

Contributions were heard from organisations including Age UK, the British Geriatric Society and Alzheimer’s Scotland during the sessions.

He said the task of the inquiry was “determining whether lessons can be learned, should there be a future pandemic”, and that in particular it would look at “unequal impacts on people”, including care home residents.

Other “vulnerable groups” included addicts, people required to shield and people in custody.

Mr Gale added: “The inquiry team made a positive decision that we will endeavour to consider the impacts on those who were the most vulnerable in society.”

The inquiry, held in Edinburgh, continues before Lord Brailsford.