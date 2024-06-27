Ex-Newcastle United owner Sir John Hall switches support from Tories to Reform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Ex-Newcastle United owner Sir John Hall switches support from Tories to Reform

By Press Association
Sir John Hall is the former Newcastle United Football Club chairman (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Sir John Hall is the former Newcastle United Football Club chairman (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Former Newcastle United owner Sir John Hall has switched his support to Reform UK, after previously donating tens of thousands of pounds to the Conservatives.

Sir John was cheered by those who had gathered to watch Reform UK Nigel Farage deliver a speech at an event near Sunderland, Tyne and Wear.

He told ITV: “I’m a disillusioned Conservative. I just feel in these latter years, they’ve let me down.”

Nigel Farage speaks to a man with a microphone
Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage before addressing a meeting at Rainton Arena in Houghton-le-Spring (Tom Wilkinson/PA)

In a statement released by Reform, Sir John added: “I supported both personally and financially the Conservative Party in the North East for decades but now I see the only party, and the only politician, to have the interests of Great Britain at its heart is Reform UK and Nigel Farage.”

Mr Farage said: “It’s a privilege to welcome Sir John into the Reform UK family. I am a huge admirer of his.”

Reform also said Sir John has made a “substantial donation” to the party’s campaign.

Mr Farage told the event: “Talking of business, with us today in the audience is a north-east businessman you might have heard of.

“Now, all of you here who support Sunderland Football Club, I know, calm down, I’m going to ask you to put football rivalries aside for a moment.

“I’m delighted that joining us today, supporting us, giving us a donation after decades of publicly supporting the Conservatives, somebody who has been a phenomenal, amazing success story, indeed role model for people in the North East, with us today, supporting us, with us now is Sir John Hall.”

After applause from the audience, Mr Farage said: “He’s at the back there, he’s waving, give him a wave everybody.”

After further applause, Mr Farage joked: “John, thank you for coming out so publicly for us and I promise you this is the first time ever that a crowd in Sunderland have stood up and cheered you and it’s a very appropriate moment.”

Electoral Commission records show that Sir John has made several donations over the years to the Conservative Party and Conservative politicians, including a 2020 donation to Tees Valley mayor Lord Houchen of High Leven.