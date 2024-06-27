Sunak challenged by pottery worker over rise in use of food banks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sunak challenged by pottery worker over rise in use of food banks

By Press Association
The Prime Minister was visiting Denby Pottery in Derbyshire (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Prime Minister was visiting Denby Pottery in Derbyshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

Rishi Sunak was challenged by a worker at a pottery plant in Derbyshire who said things had got “infinitely worse” since the Tories took office in 2010.

Frances Cutmore, a potter at Denby Pottery, asked the Prime Minister “why you feel that we should vote for another four years of Tory government when in the last 14 years you haven’t managed to make a good impression on our country”, with food-bank use soaring in that time.

“That’s not acceptable,” the 46-year-old from Belper said.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak talking to staff during his visit to Denby Pottery Factory, Ripley
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took questions from staff during his visit to the Denby Pottery plant (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mr Sunak replied: “I don’t want anyone to have to use a food bank. Of course I don’t. But I’m also very grateful to all those people who volunteer for them, who support them, so that they are there for those who need (them).”

He added: “There is lots of frustrations that you, and others, will have about some things in the past.”

But “this election is about the future”, Mr Sunak said. “And if you care about financial security for families, that’s what I will deliver, because no-one is going to be helped by their taxes going up.”

Pressed that he should tax “the millionaires and the billionaires”, Mr Sunak said: “Actually, the proportion of tax paid by the richest people in income tax is higher today than it was in 2010 … so that is already happening.

“And I want to keep cutting taxes for everyone who’s working hard.”

Asked what she thought of the Prime Minister’s response to her question, Ms Cutmore told the PA news agency: “I think the Prime Minister is very good at not really answering the questions.”

She added: “The thing that drives me mad about politicians is that they will say everything that they know you want to hear before the election, they get elected and then they don’t do any of it.”

The potter said she “always” voted Labour, and would be doing so at the election, but was not affiliated with the party.

She said she did not “believe in everything that Labour is currently standing for” but claimed it “has the best chance of beating the Conservatives” in the Amber Valley constituency where Mr Sunak was visiting.

The Conservative candidate in the constituency is Nigel Mills, who has held the seat since 2010 and had a majority of 16,886 at the 2019 general election.