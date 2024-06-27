Businessman John Hall backs Reform UK because English way of life ‘under threat’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Businessman John Hall backs Reform UK because English way of life ‘under threat’

By Press Association
Former Newcastle United chairman Sir John Hall, pictured in 2017, has stopped backing the Tories and is now a Reform UK donor (Scott Heppell/PA)
Former Newcastle United owner Sir John Hall said he had switched from backing the Conservatives to become a Reform UK donor because he felt his English way of life was “under threat”.

Nigel Farage announced at a rally near Sunderland how the businessman who was behind the success of the MetroCentre had switched his allegiance to Reform UK.

Sir John raised his fists from the balcony as the audience cheered, shouting “come on”.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage being interviewed before a rally near Sunderland
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage addressed a rally near Sunderland on Thursday (Tom Wilkinson/PA)

After the event at Rainton Meadows, Houghton-le-Spring, which was attended by around 1,000 supporters who paid £5 each, Sir John said the Tories had been a failure for the last 14 years.

“English is my way of life, which I feel is under threat,” the 91-year-old told reporters.

“The Reform party are the only ones I feel who are going to speak about saving my English culture.”

Sir John, who grew up in a Northumberland mining family and made his fortune developing Europe’s largest shopping centre on Tyneside, said he was not against immigration.

“But I am against people who are coming, not really to be part of our society, but to bring over their own ways and try and install them, the way they want to live.”

He added: “We have sleepwalked into this battle for hearts and minds and souls of everybody here.

“Nigel Farage is the only one who speaks for what I feel should be my English way of life.”

In a statement released by Reform, Sir John added: “I supported both personally and financially the Conservative Party in the North East for decades but now I see the only party, and the only politician, to have the interests of Great Britain at its heart is Reform UK and Nigel Farage.”

Mr Farage said: “It’s a privilege to welcome Sir John into the Reform UK family. I am a huge admirer of his.”

Reform said Sir John has made a “substantial donation” to the party’s campaign but he did not divulge the amount he had given.

Electoral Commission records show that Sir John has made several donations over the years to the Conservative Party and Conservative politicians, including a 2020 donation to Tees Valley mayor Lord Houchen of High Leven.

Sir John was a long-time supporter of Margaret Thatcher, who visited the MetroCentre when it opened in 1986.

Elsewhere at the rally, Mr Farage used his main stage speech to suggest the impact of the second and third lockdowns during the Covid pandemic could be considered the “biggest mistake” by a British government in peacetime.

He said: “The Tories say we’re in economic trouble because of the pandemic. But hang on, you didn’t need to lock us down for a second and a third time.

“You didn’t need to take away our freedoms in a way that weren’t even done during World War Two, and all of it with Labour support.

“I actually believe the long-term economic and psychological damage from lockdowns two and three perhaps represents the biggest mistake any British government, supported by the opposition, has ever made in peacetime.”