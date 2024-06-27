Greens want Glasgow to be first council in Scotland to introduce visitor levy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Greens want Glasgow to be first council in Scotland to introduce visitor levy

By Press Association
Greens hope Glasgow can become the first council in Scotland to introduce a new visitor levy on overnight stays (Jane barlow/PA)
Greens in Glasgow hope the city will be the first in Scotland to introduce a new levy on overnight stays.

Scottish Green co-leader and Glasgow MSP Patrick Harvie said such a charge would help ensure that “tourists are able to contribute to the services that they are using”.

With Holyrood having passed legislation last month giving local authorities the power to introduce a visitor levy on overnight stays, Greens on Glasgow City Council secured unanimous support for a motion requiring the the authority to start the legal process for this as soon as possible.

Councillor Blair Anderson, who proposed the motion, said: “I am delighted that all of Glasgow’s councillors agreed with our Green proposal to start the legal process and get the tourist tax up and running as soon as possible.

“The Scottish Greens are clear that the money raised needs to be invested back into our city and the services which residents rely on, like our parks, libraries and streets.

“This will make the city a more welcoming destination for visitors while also showing Glaswegians that our local communities and local services must come first.”

The Visitor Levy (Scotland) Act gives local councils the power to charge a levy on those staying in hotels, and bed and breakfasts, self-catering accommodation and campsites and caravan parks.

The scheme had initially been proposed by the Scottish Greens in budget negotiations with the Scottish Government in 2019, but the legislation was delayed because of the Covid pandemic.

Patrick Harvie carries a folder as he walks into the Scottish Parliament debating chamber
Scottish Green party co-leader Patrick Harvie said he was ‘proud’ his party’s councillors were working to bring in the new charge (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Harvie  said: “We’re incredibly fortunate that so many people want to visit Glasgow and that it is such an attractive destination for tourists.

“Tourism brings a lot of money into local economies like Glasgow, but our councils see very little benefit from it. This is a simple step that will ensure that tourists are able to contribute to the services that they are using, while providing vital funding for our local authorities.”

He added: “There are iconic cities all over the world who use visitor levies like this and I am proud that it is Scottish Green councillors who are working to ensure Glasgow will be the first Scottish city to join them in doing so.”