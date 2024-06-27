23% of parents ‘have had to make cutbacks to fund school trips’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
23% of parents ‘have had to make cutbacks to fund school trips’

By Press Association
Some 23% of parents surveyed for public sector insurer Zurich Municipal said they have had to go without and perhaps cut back on essentials to fund school trips (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The “bank of gran and grandad” is helping to fund some school trips, with nearly a quarter of parents saying they have had to make cutbacks to afford them, a survey has found.

Some 23% of parents surveyed for public sector insurer Zurich Municipal said they have had to go without and perhaps cut back on essentials to fund school trips.

Family members have also been giving a helping hand, with one in 10 (10%) parents surveyed saying grandparents had paid for their child’s school trip and 8% of parents saying their child’s aunt or uncle stepped in.

The research also indicated that one in eight (12%) children have taken part in fundraising activities themselves to help cover the costs of trips, and a further one in 10 have used their pocket money.

A fifth (20%) of financially pinched parents felt “embarrassed” about struggling to pay for trips for their children.

Despite cost concerns, more than a third (35%) of parents believed school trips are critical to their child’s education.

Tilden Watson, head of education at Zurich Municipal, said: “School trips bring a plethora of benefits to young lives, it’s heartbreaking to see so many could miss out due to cost.

“These trips can also expose some children to new places and experiences that they wouldn’t necessarily get to enjoy with their families so they really do offer a window to the world they otherwise wouldn’t see.”

OnePoll surveyed 1,000 parents of children aged five to 16 across the UK in May.

­­Some parents may be able to get help with school-related costs, such as for meals, transport and uniforms.

Citizens Advice has information on its website at www.citizensadvice.org.uk/family/education/help-with-school-costs.

Parents can also contact their school directly to find out what help is available.