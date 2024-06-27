MSPs urge pupils and teachers to have their say on proposed education reforms

MSPs on a Holyrood committee say they are “particularly keen” to hear from pupils and teachers about how legislation aimed at reforming education in Scotland could impact them.

The Scottish Government introduced the Education (Scotland) Bill in the wake of a series of reports on the country’s schools, including a review of the Curriculum for Excellence by the OECD.

The legislation sets out plans to replace the Scottish Qualifications Authority, the existing exams body, with a new organisation called Qualifications Scotland.

This body would then take over responsibility for developing and awarding qualifications, with proposals for both learners and teachers to be involved in its decision-making.

Sue Webber said the committee is ‘particularly keen’ to hear from students and teachers (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The Bill would also establish a Chief Inspector of Education, who would be responsible for inspecting nurseries, schools and colleges across Scotland – and also informing ministers when such institutions fail to make necessary improvements.

With members of Holyrood’s Education, Children and Young People Committee set to scrutinise the plans, MSPs want to hear what students and teachers think about them.

Committee convener Sue Webber said: “The work done by Professor Ken Muir and the OECD provided the Scottish Government with clear recommendations on how the Scottish education system could be improved, so we are looking forward to examining how the Government has approached this in the Education (Scotland) Bill.

“In delivering this draft legislation, the Scottish Government has outlined that it wants to better support pupils and teachers, so we are particularly keen to hear what they make of the proposed reforms.”

The committee consultation is open until Friday August 30.