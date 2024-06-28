Starmer: Reform campaigner’s racist comments are a test of leadership for Farage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starmer: Reform campaigner’s racist comments are a test of leadership for Farage

By Press Association
Nigel Farage has sought to distance himself from his campaigners’ comments (Paul Marriott/PA)
Nigel Farage faces a “test of leadership”, Sir Keir Starmer has said after footage emerged of Reform UK campaigners using a racial slur and suggesting migrants should be used as “target practice”.

The recording, made by an undercover Channel 4 reporter, showed another canvasser describing the Pride flag as “degenerate” and suggesting members of the LGBT community are paedophiles.

Asked about the video on Friday morning, Sir Keir said he had been “shocked” by the footage, describing it as “clearly racist” and adding: “I think this is a test of leadership.”

Mr Farage has sought to distance himself from the comments, which included a campaigner using a racist term to describe the Prime Minister, saying he was “dismayed” by the “appalling sentiments” expressed.

But Sir Keir said: “You have to ask the question why so many people who are supporting Reform seem to be exposed in this particular way.

“It’s for a leader to change his or her party, to make sure the culture is right, and the standards are understood by everybody within the party.”

The Reform leader subsequently used reports that one of the canvassers filmed by Channel 4, Andrew Parker, was a part-time actor to suggest the “whole episode does not add up”.

But Mr Parker told the PA news agency that his volunteering for Reform was separate from his acting job, adding that he had been “goaded” into making the comments caught on camera.

Mr Farage has previously faced questions over some Reform UK candidates and the party has withdrawn support from several people prior to the General Election after investigations uncovered comments they had made previously.

PA opinion poll graphic showing Labour on 41%, the Conservatives on 21%, Reform on 16%, the Liberal Democrats on 12% and the Greens on 6% as of June 28
(PA Graphics)

On Thursday, the Reform leader claimed his candidates “in most cases” were “just speaking like ordinary folk”.

He added: “In some cases one or two people let us down and we let them go.”

On the same day, the Guardian reported that Reform had withdrawn its support for Raymond Saint, its candidate in Basingstoke, who allegedly appeared on a list of BNP members published on the website Wikileaks more than a decade ago.

Mr Farage has previously said he had an “absolute rule” to block anyone linked to the BNP or similar organisations from being a member of his party.

But other candidates who have been criticised for their language have retained Reform’s support, including Leslie Lilley, the candidate in Southend East and Rochford, who reportedly said he would “slaughter” migrants and “have their families taken out”.

Sir Keir Starmer asked why so many Reform supporters 'seem to be exposed in this particular way'
Mr Farage is expected to appear on Question Time on Friday evening alongside Green Party co-leader Adrian Ramsay.

Elsewhere on the campaign trail, with less than a week to go until polling day, the Prime Minister is set to focus on education on a visit to the North East, while Labour’s Rachel Reeves will accuse the Conservatives of overseeing a huge hike in mortgage payments.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey is expected to concentrate on dentistry with a £30 million-a-year pledge to scrap tax on children’s toothpaste and toothbrushes, saying it is “appalling that so many children are ending up in hospital with rotting teeth”.

In Scotland, SNP leader and First Minister John Swinney launched his party’s campaign bus with an attack on “£18 billion of further Westminster cuts to public services” as he promised to “protect the NHS from privatisation”.