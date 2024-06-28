Biden election debate performance ‘not his best moment’ – UK Democrats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Biden election debate performance ‘not his best moment’ – UK Democrats

By Press Association
Joe Biden tried repeatedly to confront Donald Trump (Ross D. Franklin/AP)
Joe Biden’s election debate performance against Donald Trump was “not his best moment”, but UK-based Democrats are “sticking” with him, an official group has said.

Sharon Manitta, from Democrats Abroad, told the PA News Agency there had been a cool reaction to President Biden’s performance from Americans in the UK.

“None of us are jumping up and down with joy,” she said.

US President Joe Biden meets King Charles on a visit to the UK
Democrats Abroad promotes the interests of the Democratic Party in the United Kingdom (Chris Jackson/PA)

“We’re not happy with the way it went.

“We have to be realistic. It was not Biden’s best moment.”

Mr Biden’s performance, particularly early in the debate, crystallised the concerns of many Americans that, at 81, he is too old to serve as president.

Asked about calls for the Democrat to consider stepping aside as the party’s nominee ahead of the November election, Ms Manitta said: “We’re sticking with Biden.”

Democrats Abroad is the official body of the Democratic Party in the United Kingdom.

Ms Manitta said there should have been a better “fact check system” during the debate to counter claims made by 78-year-old Mr Trump.

“Donald Trump is not there for the country,” she said, “he’s there for himself.

“I sit and wonder why why people can’t see through what he’s doing.

“All we can do is try and educate people with facts.”

After the debate, Mr Trump’s allies immediately declared victory, while prominent Democrats publicly questioned whether Mr Biden could move forward.

Greg Swenson, from Republicans Overseas UK, posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Wow. Little did I know how much of a disaster this was for Biden and the Democrats.

“Biden is done.”

Asked about his performance in the debate, Mr Biden told reporters early on Friday that “I think we did well”, but said he had a “sore throat”.

Pressed about Democratic concerns with his showing that he should consider stepping aside, Mr Biden said: “No, it’s hard to debate a liar.”