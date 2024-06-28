Northern Ireland’s Green Party ‘here to call others out’ – O’Hara

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Northern Ireland’s Green Party ‘here to call others out’ – O’Hara

By Press Association
Green Party Northern Ireland leader Mal O’Hara (right) and deputy leader Lesley Veronica (seated left) at the launch of the party’s General Election manifesto at the Show Some Love Green House centre in Belfast on Friday (Rebecca Black/PA)
Green Party Northern Ireland leader Mal O’Hara (right) and deputy leader Lesley Veronica (seated left) at the launch of the party’s General Election manifesto at the Show Some Love Green House centre in Belfast on Friday (Rebecca Black/PA)

The Green Party’s leader in Northern Ireland has vowed to call out others for failures in the region and make their voice heard.

Mal O’Hara described the environmental crisis in Lough Neagh, housing crisis, poverty and discrimination as among symptoms of too much of a focus by other parties on the constitutional question and identity politics.

The party is running 11 candidates in this General Election with a view to building their vote.

It comes after two challenging elections during which the Greens lost their two MLAs and dropped to five council seats.

Mr O’Hara, who became leader in 2022, said the party is back, with its highest membership in recent times, standing more candidates than it ever has in the region and offering voters a “unique policy platform saying things that other parties in Northern Ireland are not talking about”.

Green Party Northern Ireland candidates at the launch of their General Election manifesto at the Show Some Love Greenhouse centre in Belfast (Rebecca Black/PA)

“We’ve had a change in personnel, a change in leader, change in deputy leader, and I think we have to be very clear in calling out people when they have failed Northern Ireland, whether that is Lough Neagh, the housing crisis, drug deaths, poor mental health, intergenerational trauma, poverty, discrimination,” he said.

“We get side tracked into the debate around the constitutional question and around identity politics rather than the bread and butter failures.

“We’re going to be the voice that calls that out and we are building to get back into the Assembly in 2027 and increase our council representation.”

Mr O’Hara urged against calls by other parties for tactical voting to keep others out, describing Northern Ireland as “stuck”, and likely to “continue the same shameful record on social and environmental justice”.

“Our candidates are something to vote for,” he added.

He was speaking at the launch of the party’s Greener, Fairer, Cleaner election manifesto at the Show Some Love Greenhouse centre in Belfast on Friday afternoon.

It calls for action to save the environment, to protect public services and the health service, a wealth tax and reform of Stormont.

Green Party Northern Ireland deputy leader Lesley Veronica and leader Mal O’Hara (right) at the launch of their General Election manifesto (Rebecca Black/PA)

Mr O’Hara described a manifesto he was exceptionally proud to stand over, despite a short time frame and limited resources to produce it.

“I think if you look at other parties with much much more resource, some of the richest parties on these islands, what they put out for a Westminster manifesto was frankly embarrassing,” he said.

He welcomed the expected demise of the Conservative Party government, describing “14 years of ideological austerity which harmed the poorest and most vulnerable”.

“They tried all the worst political tricks in the books to hold on. They exasperated division, they tried proxy culture wars targeting Trans people, they’re the authors of a hostile environment whipping up fear against people fleeing persecution and climate breakdown,” he said.

“We fully expect that Labour will form the next government, but everything we have seen and heard from Keir Starmer gives us little hope that they will be little more than diet Tory austerity.

“What we need across the UK is a strong group of Green left-wing MPs who will dare Labour to be braver.

“We’re different to other parties here, they are the parties of the constitutional conflict. We are not. We are part of a global pan-European movement. Unique in Northern Ireland, we are the only all-island cross-community party, and we have strong links with our sister parties across the UK.

“I’m hopeful that we see a strong group of Green MPs elected to the green benches of Westminster. For anyone in Northern Ireland that wants Labour to be braver, a vote for the Green Party clearly sends that message.”

Deputy leader Lesley Veronica added: “I think that this is an election for change and it feels like a once-in-a-lifetime experience for so many people to be able to get out there and be really clear about what sort of society they want.”