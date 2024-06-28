Keegan jokes about needing new job next week as pupils stage mock hustings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keegan jokes about needing new job next week as pupils stage mock hustings

By Press Association
The candidates joined the mock election event at Chichester Free School (PA)
The candidates joined the mock election event at Chichester Free School (PA)

Schoolchildren at a mock election hustings quizzed Gillian Keegan on what job she would do if she was not an MP, to which she replied: “I might have to answer that question next Friday.”

Parliamentary candidates faced a grilling by Chichester Free School pupils on Friday after being invited by children who are taking part in the school’s own election, with their ballots to be cast on July 4.

Around 100 children ranging from Year 3 to Year 10 sat in a packed hall to put questions to Education Secretary Ms Keegan, Labour candidate Tom Collinge and Liberal Democrat Jess Brown-Fuller.

Questions ranged from what makes a good leader and what Parliament is like, to what the candidates would do to improve the Chichester area with £100,000, and how they would help the school secure land for new sports facilities.

Mr Collinge was asked if he ever feels stressed and overwhelmed, and he replied: “Yeah, all the time.”

He said campaigning is “pretty full on” and he spends a lot of his time in the car driving and drinking energy drinks.

General Election campaign 2024
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan chatting to pupils at the event (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Asked what one thing he would change about politics, he said he would encourage “everybody to listen to each other”.

Ms Keegan was asked what election day will look like for her, and she said it will be an early start to thank volunteers at polling stations and encourage people to vote.

On the period when election results start to come in at 2am or 3am, she said regardless of the result: “I’ll probably have to do a speech because I’m Education Secretary.

“By that time, I’ll look pretty old. I’m pretty old but I’ll certainly look it.”

Asked about the role of social media in politics, Ms Brown-Fuller said it is “not the most effective tool sometimes” and “it can be quite a scary place for politicians”.

Instead, she said leafleting and knocking on doors to speak to people face-to-face is how the Liberal Democrats are campaigning, and while social media plays a part, it is “not the most important”.

Tom Collinge sitting down as he speaks to pupils
Labour candidate Tom Collinge explained his views to the pupils during the event (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Year 10 pupils had been assigned a political party to campaign for over the election period, with campaign posters visible around the school and pupils wearing their party’s rosettes on their uniform to the event.

Sam, 15, who was given the role of Conservative Party candidate, came up with the idea to invite all the Chichester candidates to the school to take part.

He told reporters: “I’ve always been into politics. I love politics and I felt at school at the moment, especially since Reform have sort of come to light, that it wasn’t talked about enough in schools and people didn’t know about the policies, and often they only really knew the names of the politicians who have been on social media.

“People have been coming up to not just me, but the other leaders of the parties in the corridors and at break time and they’re actually engaging in the policies now they are asking questions about the policies and they’re sort of second guessing themselves, because a lot of people in our school, I think, only knew Nigel Farage because of social media.”

“I never thought it would happen on such a massive scale, so many people have signed up for it. I think it’s incredible that so many people are interested.”

After the event, candidates posed for selfies with the children and were taken on a tour of the school.

On next week’s contest for the Chichester seat, Ms Keegan told PA that the polls were “all over the place”, adding: “I have never taken anything in my whole life for granted.”