In Pictures: Starmer says Namaste to final days of campaigning

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visited a Hindu temple in London on Friday, joining prayer ceremonies and chatting with children.

He wore a floral garland round his neck and had a traditional mark applied to his forehead at the Shree Swaminarayan Mandir Kingsbury.

Sir Keir took part in a number of rituals while at the temple (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Labour leader took time for a moment of reflection during his visit (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A group of school children then took it in turns to question Sir Keir (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Meanwhile, a visit from Rishi Sunak was on the menu for school children in Stockton-on-Tees, with the Prime Minister helping pupils make a fruit salad and then joining them in their outdoor mud kitchen.

Campaigning alongside Tory Stockton West candidate Matt Vickers, the Prime Minister joined lessons at Holy Trinity Rosehill CE Primary School.

Mr Sunak accepted a cup of a fruity concoction mixed up by the young pupils (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Prime Minister watched on as the children cut up fruit in class, but was given a firm ‘No!’ by one young girl when he asked if he could take some fruit salad home (Danny Lawson/PA)

Later, Mr Sunak donned hi-vis and safety glasses to visit Redcar and Cleveland College in North Yorkshire.

Mr Sunak sat down with several of the engineering apprentices and listened to their hopes for the next government (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Prime Minister then treated the media who were following his visit to fish and chips, from Sea Breeze in Redcar (Danny Lawson/PA)

Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey appearing during a BBC General Election Panorama interview special (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan also went back to school when she and two other candidates in Chichester went to a husting event run by students (Andrew Matthews/PA)