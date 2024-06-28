In Pictures: Starmer says Namaste to final days of campaigning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

In Pictures: Starmer says Namaste to final days of campaigning

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visited the Shree Swaminarayan Mandir Kingsbury in London on Friday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visited the Shree Swaminarayan Mandir Kingsbury in London on Friday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visited a Hindu temple in London on Friday, joining prayer ceremonies and chatting with children.

He wore a floral garland round his neck and had a traditional mark applied to his forehead at the Shree Swaminarayan Mandir Kingsbury.

Sir Keir Starmer pours liquid over a golden statue
Sir Keir took part in a number of rituals while at the temple (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer clasps his hands together in front of his chest, with children behind him
The Labour leader took time for a moment of reflection during his visit (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Keir Starmer in the centre of a group of school children
A group of school children then took it in turns to question Sir Keir (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Meanwhile, a visit from Rishi Sunak was on the menu for school children in Stockton-on-Tees, with the Prime Minister helping pupils make a fruit salad and then joining them in their outdoor mud kitchen.

Campaigning alongside Tory Stockton West candidate Matt Vickers, the Prime Minister joined lessons at Holy Trinity Rosehill CE Primary School.

Rishi Sunak smiles at a young girl looking at him
Mr Sunak accepted a cup of a fruity concoction mixed up by the young pupils (Danny Lawson/PA)
Rishi Sunak smiles while watching three school children prepare fruit
The Prime Minister watched on as the children cut up fruit in class, but was given a firm ‘No!’ by one young girl when he asked if he could take some fruit salad home (Danny Lawson/PA)

Later, Mr Sunak donned hi-vis and safety glasses to visit Redcar and Cleveland College in North Yorkshire.

Rishi Sunak sitting at a large table with several students
Mr Sunak sat down with several of the engineering apprentices and listened to their hopes for the next government (Danny Lawson/PA)
Rishi Sunak is handed bags of fish and chips
The Prime Minister then treated the media who were following his visit to fish and chips, from Sea Breeze in Redcar (Danny Lawson/PA)
Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey sitting in front of a screen showing an image from when he was in the coalition cabinet with David Cameron and Jeremy Hunt
Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey appearing during a BBC General Election Panorama interview special (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan during a mock election event at Chichester Free School, surrounded by students in uniform
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan also went back to school when she and two other candidates in Chichester went to a husting event run by students (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A blue and yellow shop front with signage reading Rishi's Mega Mortgages
A faux Rishi’s Mega Mortgages shop front set up by the Labour Party in south London as an election stunt (Helen Corbett/PA)