Conservatives to ‘extol benefits of Union’ during NI manifesto launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Conservatives to ‘extol benefits of Union’ during NI manifesto launch

By Press Association
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris will address the launch event in Belfast (Peter Byrne/PA)
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris will address the launch event in Belfast (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Conservative Party is set to emphasise the benefits of the Union as it launches its General Election manifesto in Northern Ireland.

The party is running candidates in five of the region’s 18 Westminster constituencies.

It has not won any seats in Northern Ireland in recent general elections.

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris is set to address the launch event in Belfast on Saturday.

The party said the manifesto will “re-commit to the Conservatives’ UK-wide plans”.

These include a guarantee not to increase income tax, national insurance or VAT, a tax cut for workers, cutting national insurance by £1,350 for the average worker and an ambition to abolish national insurance for workers completely when financially responsible to do so.

The pledges also include tax cuts for the self-employed, pensioners, parents, a workplace pension guarantee not to introduce any new taxes on pensions for the duration of the next parliament and cutting immigration by removing illegal migrants to Rwanda and introducing a legal cap on migration to guarantee that numbers will fall every year.

In terms of Northern Ireland, the Conservatives refer to delivering £3.3 billion of extra funding to stabilise public services, agreeing a new fiscal framework to reflect the different level of need in Northern Ireland and supporting the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery to provide answers for Troubles victims and survivors.

Mr Heaton-Harris is to say that the Conservatives want Northern Ireland to “remain a full and integral part of our great Union” and that “this commitment is not just a matter of policy, but a deep-seated conviction”.

He will also extol the benefits of Northern Ireland’s place in the Union.

Mr Heaton-Harris is to describe Northern Ireland as a “great place to live, work and invest in”, with a “highly educated and talented workforce, a competitive labour market, and lower costs than many other major competitors”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said a vote for the Conservatives is a vote to “deepen precious bonds”.

He said: “Northern Ireland is an integral part of our United Kingdom, and our manifesto outlines our clear plan to continue taking bold action to deliver a safer, more secure, more prosperous future for its people.

“A vote for the Conservative and Unionist Party on July 4 is not only a vote to deepen the precious bonds that unite us but a vote to build on Northern Ireland’s economic success as we cut taxes for working people, protect pensions with our triple lock plus, and lower immigration.”