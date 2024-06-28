Greens set out charter for small businesses to help high streets thrive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Greens set out charter for small businesses to help high streets thrive

By Press Association
The Greens have set out their plans to help small businesses (Isabel Infantes/PA)
The Green Party has committed to helping the UK’s high streets thrive in a green economy by setting out a charter for small businesses.

Under its proposals, the party is offering to create regional mutual banks to drive investment in decarbonisation, rejoin the EU customs union, and give VAT and rates exemptions to businesses.

It has also pledged to spend £2 billion a year on grant funding for local authorities to help businesses decarbonise and hopes to encourage community ownership.

Ellie Chowns, the party’s candidate for North Herefordshire, said the charter will support business to “survive and prosper”, adding they are the “lifeblood of our economy and our communities”.

Ms Chowns added: “This is a comprehensive package offering direct support to small businesses that also introduces measures to encourage customers to get to and use small local businesses.

“These innovations will set the framework for small enterprises to succeed and our high streets to once again become vital community hubs.

A head and shoulder photo of Ellie Chowns smiling
Green candidate Ellie Chowns set out the plans (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“These new regional banks would be capitalised through a co-operative development fund using some of the funds made available through the United Kingdom Infrastructure Bank, along with an additional £10 billion of public money.

“Local authorities would be funded nationally to channel grants worth £2 billion per year to local businesses which want to decarbonise faster.

“Our new generation of Green MPs will press in Parliament to remove any legal blocks to companies wanting to transform into mutual organisations, especially at the point of succession from one owner to another.”

The former MEP said the current approach to support for business is “failing” and the Greens will offer them a “win-win-win package”.

She added: “Some small local businesses struggle to get their payments on time which can leave them financially exposed and unable to thrive on our high streets.

“Elected Greens will campaign to bring the Prompt Payment Code into law and bar late payers from public-procurement contracts.

“We also want to mandate the Small Business Commissioner to investigate potential instances of poor payment proactively, instead of only when a complaint has been made.”

Other Green pledges include backing farmers to produce and sell more food locally, free bus travel for under-18s, and building more social housing.