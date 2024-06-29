Patients should have legal right to see GP within a week, Lib Dems say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Patients should have legal right to see GP within a week, Lib Dems say

By Press Association
The Lib Dem plans would give people new rights to see a GP within a week or 24 hours if it is urgent (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has pledged to give patients the legal right to see a GP within a week and to start cancer treatment within two months.

As part of the party’s health package, the Lib Dems are proposing a new patients’ charter which would enshrine new rights into the NHS Constitution.

The charter would aim to ensure everyone has access to a GP within 24 hours, if in urgent need, and cancer treatment would start within 62 days of an urgent referral.

Sir Ed Davey in a suit and tie
Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey (Lucy North/PA)

Sir Ed said people “too often” find themselves without a GP or a dentist, despite being in “desperate” need.

According to the party’s analysis, 110 NHS trusts failed to meet key NHS waiting time targets in April 2024.

The £5 billion-a-year health package would be funded through closing capital gains tax loopholes, the party confirmed.

The Lib Dems are also proposing to guarantee free dental check-ups for children, pregnant women, new mothers and those on low-incomes.

They also plan a new legal right to a second opinion across the NHS, building on the roll out of Martha’s Rule.

Sir Ed Davey talks to staff during a visit to Wimbledon Ambulance Station
Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey talks to staff during a visit to Wimbledon Ambulance Station (Jeff Moore/PA)

Sir Ed said: “There has never been a worse time to be a patient, with health services overstretched and NHS targets routinely missed.

“Tens of thousands of people are waiting months for urgent cancer treatment, and too often people simply can’t find a GP or NHS dentist when they desperately need one.

“It’s time to put power back in the hands of patients after years of being taken for granted by this Conservative Government.

“Our patients’ charter would give people new rights to see a GP within a week or 24 hours if it’s urgent, and to start cancer treatment within 62 days.

“The Liberal Democrats have put health and care at the heart of our fair deal for the country, to make sure everyone gets the care and support they need.”