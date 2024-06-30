What to expect on the General Election campaign trail on Sunday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What to expect on the General Election campaign trail on Sunday

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak takes a selfie during a visit to BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir (PA)
Here is your guide to the main developments in the General Election campaign on Sunday.

– The air war

The final Sunday of the campaign will see Rishi Sunak face the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg for what could be the last time as Prime Minister, if the Tories’ dire opinion poll ratings are correct.

His appearance will give him the chance to throw some punches at Labour, building on his overnight warning that Sir Keir Starmer would cause “irreversible damage” within 100 days of coming to power.

His deputy Oliver Dowden will be on Sky News, where he is likely to face questions about reports he could be put in place as a caretaker Tory leader if Mr Sunak quits after a defeat in Thursday’s General Election.

Pat McFadden
Labour’s Pat McFadden will be touring the broadcaster studios on Sunday (Victoria Jones/PA)

Reform UK’s Nigel Farage will also be on Sky’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips, where he is likely to come under pressure about the racism row within his party.

But he is boycotting the BBC, claiming that a Question Time audience on Friday was “rigged” against him – something the corporation has denied.

Labour’s national campaign co-ordinator Pat McFadden will be setting out his party’s message that it can “stop the chaos” – but only if people actually bother to vote.

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney and Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper will also be on the airwaves.

– The ground offensive

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey stands on an inflatable on water
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey will be back on the campaign trail (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Campaigning continues, with Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey expected to take part in more eye-catching stunts as he makes his way through Gloucestershire, Worcestershire and Oxfordshire on the latest leg of his fun-packed tour.

The Prime Minister will follow up his appearance on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg by campaigning in London.

In Scotland, Mr Swinney is expected to follow up his morning TV appearance with a campaign event while Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar will also be campaigning.

– Rallying the troops

Mr Farage will address a gathering of 5,000 Reform UK supporters at Birmingham’s NEC, which he said would be “our biggest rally ever”.

It comes at the end of a difficult week for the Reform leader, who has had to deal with multiple allegations about the behaviour of his candidates and activists.