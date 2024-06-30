TikTok suspended livestream of Reform UK rally ‘due to moderation error’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
TikTok suspended livestream of Reform UK rally ‘due to moderation error’

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

TikTok suspended the livestream of a Reform UK rally for around half an hour on Sunday, the social media platform has confirmed.

The “temporary suspension” of the stream on Reform UK leader Nigel Farage’s account was due to a “moderation error”, a spokesperson for the site said.

His access to TikTok’s “Live” feature has since been restored.

Mr Farage addressed thousands of Reform UK supporters at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre on Sunday afternoon, along with other members of the party.

People complained that the livestream cut out as Reform UK politician Ann Widdecombe addressed the crowd.

General Election campaign 2024
Ann Widdecombe speaking during a Reform UK General Election campaign launch (Lucy North/PA)

During her speech, the former Brexit Party MEP and Conservative MP said Mr Farage’s party would “bring common sense back to Britain” and “get rid of woke”.

She told thousands of Reform supporters: “We stand for two words above all – common sense.”

After accusing the Tories of putting all their “eggs in the Rwanda basket” without a plan B, Ms Widdecombe said there was no reason why Reform UK should not form the official opposition following Thursday’s poll.

“These next four days are crucial,” she said, adding that she had “heard more common sense” in the last five years than in her previous 55 years in the Conservative Party.

A spokesperson for TikTok said: “Nigel Farage has had their access to Live restored after a temporary suspension (less than 30 mins) due to a moderation error.

“More than 40,000 people work alongside technology to keep TikTok safe, and this includes dedicated teams and detection models to moderate Lives in real time.

“We continue to invest heavily in training technology and human moderators to detect, review, and remove harmful content.”