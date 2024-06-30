Green co-leader accuses opponents of not ‘being honest enough’ about NHS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Green co-leader accuses opponents of not ‘being honest enough’ about NHS

By Press Association
Carla Denyer has called for rival parties to be honest about the state of the NHS (Jonathan Hordle/ITV/PA)
A Green Party co-leader has accused her opponents of not “being honest enough with voters” about the state of the NHS.

Carla Denyer’s party has called for a £22 billion cash boost to fix “crumbling hospitals”.

She accused her opponents in the Conservative Party of “failing to deliver” on their 2019 manifesto pledge for 20 hospital upgrades and 40 new hospitals.

Ms Denyer said Labour had promised to “hold the door open to the private sector”.

The £22 billion capital investment would include a £2 billion capital investment into primary care buildings, a £1.1 billion annual fund “to clear the maintenance backlog” and £3 billion a year for hospitals, according to the Green Party.

In a statement, party leaders quoted Rachel Birch, an intensive care nurse, who said: “I’ve seen leaking ceilings in our intensive care unit, staff having to work out of portacabins, and wards in desperate need of improvements and modernisation.

“The buildings that we use treating patients are old and inadequate for use.”

Ms Denyer said: “No other political party is being honest enough with voters – the very fabric of our NHS is crumbling and must be repaired and rebuilt.

“The NHS is stretched to breaking point and so we are offering a package to train and retain staff and cut waiting lists, but we also need to recognise that we are asking over-worked staff to cope with outdated equipment and poor buildings.”

She added: “We know the importance of the NHS.

“Labour promises to hold the door open to the private sector.

“It is only the Greens who are offering a cast-iron guarantee to push back against the creeping privatisation of the NHS and rebuild it, so it is fit for the future.”

The Conservative Party’s 2024 manifesto includes a pledge to “invest in more and better facilities, continuing to deliver 40 new hospitals by 2030 and investing proportionately more in out-of-hospital services over time”.

Labour has also committed to delivering the New Hospitals Programme in its manifesto and has pledged a new Fit For the Future fund to “double the number of CT and MRI scanners, allowing the NHS to catch cancer and other conditions earlier”.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting has previously defended his pledge to use up private sector capacity in the healthcare system, adding: “There’s nothing left wing about leaving hospital beds to lie empty while working class patients lie in pain.”