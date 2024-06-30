In Pictures: Rishi Sunak defiant as Sir Ed Davey back on the water

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Rishi Sunak defiant as Sir Ed Davey back on the water

By Press Association
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey uses an aqua-bike on the River Cherwell (Jacob Freedland/PA)
Campaigning continued on Sunday with a defiant Rishi Sunak insisting the Tories could still win the General Election, despite languishing in the polls.

The Prime Minister made his comments on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme, defending the Conservative record in government against what he described as a “declinist narrative”.

Elsewhere, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said he believed the election of Sir Keir Starmer would be the first time in 14 years that a prime minister had been invested in Scotland.

And Nigel Farage said “the bad apples are gone” from Reform UK after facing accusations from across the political divide that he failed to show leadership over allegations of racism within the party.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak greets locals during a visit to Machzike Hadath Synagogue in Golders Green, London
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited the Machzike Hadath Synagogue in Golders Green, London, on Sunday (James Manning/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak greets staff and locals associated with non-profit medical organization Hatzola, during a visit to Machzike Hadath Synagogue in Golders Green, London
He spoke with children as he learned more about the non-profit medical organisation Hatzola during his visit to the synagogue (James Manning/PA)
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage speaking to the media after the rally for his party at Birmingham’s NEC
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage spoke to the media after a party rally at the NEC in Birmingham (Matthew Cooper/PA)
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar with eputy leader of Jackie Baillie at Loch Lomond Shores, Balloch, West Dunbartonshire
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar met deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie at Loch Lomond Shores in Balloch, West Dunbartonshire (Sarah Ward/PA)

Lib Dems leader Sir Ed Davey once again took to the water to promote his party’s message for the July 4 election.

General Election campaign 2024
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey uses an aqua-bike on the River Cherwell in Oxford (Jacob Freedlan/PA)
General Election campaign 2024
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey (Jacob Freedland/PA)

Earlier in the weekend, on Saturday night, Mr Sunak celebrated the UK as the “world’s most successful multi-ethnic, multi-faith democracy” during a visit to a Hindu temple in north-west London with his wife, Akshata Murty.

While at a major rally in London, featuring a video message of support from Sir Elton John and a speech by comedian Bill Bailey, Sir Keir went on the attack over the Conservatives’ record in office since 2010.

Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, perform a ritual in a Hindu temple
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, visited a Hindu temple (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Rishi Sunak and a boy take a selfie
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak takes a selfie with a boy (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Rishi Sunak sits in a chair looking at a TV screen
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak receives a message from His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj in New Delhi (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer and his wife stand next to each other
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, with his wife Victoria, on stage after he spoke at a major campaign event at the Royal Horticultural Halls in central London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Musician and comedian Bill Bailey speaks to the crowd at the Labour campaign event
Musician and comedian Bill Bailey addresses the crowd (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rachel Reeves and her sister, Ellie Reeves, laugh together
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves and her sister, Ellie Reeves, share a laugh (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Earlier on Saturday, both leaders marked Armed Forces Day by visiting former soldiers to share morning tea and memories.

A veteran points a finger at Sir Keir Starmer while watched by Labour candidate Alex Baker and other veterans
Sir Keir Starmer and Labour candidate Alex Baker were given some advice during a visit to a veterans’ coffee morning at Aldershot Town Football Club (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rishi Sunak sitting at a long table under red, white and blue bunting surrounded by former servicemen
Meanwhile, Mr Sunak was in his Richmond and Northallerton constituency for morning tea with former members of the armed forces at a cafe (Scott Heppell/PA)