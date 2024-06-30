Michael Spicer: Politicians think it’s a joke, but I’m serious about them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Spicer: Politicians think it’s a joke, but I’m serious about them

By Press Association
Comedian Michael Spicer has said a Labour government would be ‘ripe for parody’ if they win the General Election (Michael Spicer)
Comedian Michael Spicer has said he finds it “very irritating” that the politicians he has “lampooned” follow him on social media, saying “I think they think that it’s just a game”.

Spicer shot to fame during the 2019 general election for his Room Next Door sketches, where he would pretend to act as a political adviser speaking in the ear of a public figure during an interview.

The 47-year-old, from Ashford, Kent, however told the PA news agency that some politicians do not seem to have understood the joke.

Michael Spicer has more than 500,000 followers on Twitter with some of his videos earning more than two million views (Michael Spicer)

“I just provide entertainment because the evidence of that is the fact that a lot of the people that I’ve lampooned are following me, and I find that very irritating,” he said.

“I think they think that it’s just a game, it’s all just a joke. That if we bumped into each other in a bar we’d have a drink about it and say how funny it all was. But that sort of thing makes me quite nauseous.

“I’d like to think that I was making some sort of statement about about the Government’s ineptitude, about politicians’ ineptitude.”

Spicer has more than half a million followers on Twitter, with his videos regularly receiving hundreds of thousands of views.

One of his most recent Room Next Door sketches, earning more than two million views on X, poked fun at the moment the Prime Minister made headlines after one member of the public, who was standing in a group circle surrounding Rishi Sunak, rolled her eyes as he spoke about national security and immigration.

In his video, Mr Spicer acts as the Prime Minister’s political adviser, attempting to get someone to block the woman from the camera’s view.

“(Politicians) seem to want to take on this presidential approach, which is to be in a circle of people,” he said.

“Wherever they go, they’re in this circle of people and it feels like it’s off the cuff but, as has been proved, you can’t get a circle of people who are willing to just sit or stand there and nod along with it.

“You’ve had several examples of people in the background just visibly disagreeing with what’s going on in front of them.

“I think the more that we cover elections the more we’ll find these excruciating moments or these moments for comedy, for parody.”

Earlier in the election campaign Tom Walker, the creator behind the fictitious news reporter Jonathan Pie, said he and other comedians will “miss” the Conservative Party if it loses the General Election.

However, despite Sir Keir “not saying anything at all in interviews”, Spicer said he believes a Labour government would still be able to deliver in the comedy department if they win in the election.

“I think (Labour) are going to fall into very similar holes. I don’t think there will be another partygate for instance,” he said.

“I don’t think the incompetence stretches that far, but I think they are ripe for parody for different reasons.

“Perhaps you will not get a Boris Johnson ever again, and for that reason, I won’t be able to do what I do, but there will always be things.

“I think there’s a lot of hypocrisy, and I think that once they assume power you may see very similar narratives.”

The comedian added while the Tories have given him “great material”, he “can’t bear them anymore”.

“I didn’t anyway, but I can’t bear the lies and the constant papering over the cracks,” he said.

“(The Conservatives) need to find another narrative, because they are sinking very fast.”

Michael Spicer, known for the Room Next Door sketches, said comedians can ‘shine a light’ on the injustices within politics (Michael Spicer)

Spicer also described political comedians as having the ability to “shine a light” on injustices within politics.

“I think what people were looking at when they saw (The Room Next Door) sketch was just a person on their sofa frustrated with politics and that’s what they are too,” he said.

“I think it helps people get through (the General Election) for a start.

“I don’t think (my comedy) makes any major changes, but I think laughing about it is really important, because of the cliche, otherwise you’ll cry.

“There’s so much injustice and that’s all comedians do really. Satirical comedians shine a light on that and make fun of it and laugh at it.”