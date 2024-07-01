Manufacturing sector grows again but inflation hits 17-month high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Manufacturing sector grows again but inflation hits 17-month high

By Press Association
The UK’s manufacturing sector grew again in June (David Davies/PA)
The UK’s manufacturing sector grew again in June (David Davies/PA)

The UK’s manufacturing sector grew for the second consecutive month despite rebounding cost inflation and “weak” exports, according to new data.

Activity in the sector grew last month on the back of growing new orders, but there was a slight slowdown against the previous month.

The closely watched S&P Global/CIPS UK manufacturing PMI survey hit a reading of 50.9 for June, dipping from a 22-month high of 51.2 in May.

Any reading above 50 means a sector is in growth, while a score below this means it is contracting.

The survey found that production volumes grew as companies witnessed “rising intakes of new orders and ongoing efforts to clear backlogs of work”.

There was particular growth across the consumer, intermediate and investment goods categories.

The upturn was driven by strong levels of new work within the domestic market, offsetting a decline in new work from overseas for the 29th month in a row.

Rob Dobson, director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “The UK manufacturing sector is enjoying its strongest spell of growth for over two years, with June seeing output and new order growth sustained at robust rates similar to May’s recent highs.

“The performance of the domestic market remains a real positive, providing a ripe source of new contract wins.

“In contrast, the ongoing weak export performance is concerning, with manufacturers reporting difficulties in securing new business in several key markets including the US, China and mainland Europe.”

Meanwhile, firms reported that input cost inflation rose at the fastest pace since January 2023.

Purchase prices rose for the sixth successive month, with increases in energy, food, metals and packaging costs.