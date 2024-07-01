Consumer credit borrowing bounces back while mortgage lending halves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Consumer credit borrowing bounces back while mortgage lending halves

By Press Association
The amount of credit borrowed by households doubled in May compared with the previous month (Alamy/PA)


The amount of credit borrowed by households doubled in May compared with the previous month, while mortgage approvals continued to dip, according to new figures.

Consumer credit borrowing bounced back to £1.5 billion during the month, up from £800 million in April, Bank of England data showed.

It includes borrowing using methods such as credit cards, personal loans and car finance, which were all higher month on month.

Meanwhile, the number of mortgage approvals for house purchases dipped to 60,000 in May from 60,800 in April.

The figure is an indication of what future borrowing and house sales will look like.

And property buyers borrowed half the amount of money to secure their homes, from a total of £2.2 billion to £1.2 billion month on month, the Bank said.

Alice Haine, personal finance analyst at Bestinvest by Evelyn Partners, suggested that the dip in mortgage approvals reflects “lingering affordability concerns causing borrowers to approach the market with caution”.

“Inflation may be easing, but persistently high borrowing costs are still making it hard for buyers to secure the homes they want,” she said.

“Interest rate cut hopes have been dashed throughout 2024, which is why all eyes are pinned on the next rate decision at the start of August when buyers and those looking to refinance are hoping for some respite.”

Others pointed to political uncertainty, ahead of the General Election on Thursday, leading people to delay getting on the housing ladder until they know what the next government will be.

Experts said the rise in consumer borrowing could partly reflect people spending more ahead of the summer holidays.

But some cautioned against people taking on more debt at a time when interest rates remain at a 16-year high.

Karim Haji, global head of UK financial services at KPMG, said the uptick should be “monitored closely by lenders”, adding: “Even if the Bank of England opts to cut the base rate at the next meeting, a likely 25 basis point cut would still leave the base rate above its long-run level.”

A chart showing UK interest rates from 2007 to June 2024
(PA Graphics)

A 25 basis point cut would reduce interest rates from their current level, 5.25%, to 5%.

“With this in mind, more borrowing at higher rates, at a time when the cost of living is still high, should be cause for additional vigilance amongst lenders,” Mr Haji said.

Meanwhile, the amount of money households deposited with banks and building societies grew by £5.3 billion in May.

This was driven by an additional £4.2 billion following into ISA accounts, after a record-high inflow of £12.3 billion being locked into savings the previous month.

The figures aligned with the start of the new tax year, from April, with people taking the opportunity to withdraw money from taxable savings accounts and put it into tax-free ISAs.