Committee launches consultation on care services changes

By Press Association
The Bill has already passed its first parliamentary stage (Joe Giddens/PA)
Holyrood’s Health Committee has opened a consultation on amendments to proposals for a National Care Service (NCS).

The initial NCS proposals would have seen central Government take substantial control over social care, but an agreement with local authority body Cosla meant there would be shared legal accountability for governance between ministers and councils.

But the changes would require the proposals to be re-drafted at stage two of the Bill’s process.

Holyrood’s Health, Social Care and Sport Committee has been given sight of the amendments and is looking for views on them.

Among the amendments is the proposal for an NCS board which will be tasked with the oversight and improvement of social care as opposed to plans for multiple regional boards.

“When a majority of our committee backed the general principles of this Bill, we made clear we would need to carry out detailed further scrutiny at stage two,” said convener Clare Haughey.

“Now the Government has provided a package of proposed draft amendments, we are determined to make sure stakeholder organisations and the public are given an opportunity to comment on these proposed changes.

“Since this Bill was first introduced as a ‘framework Bill’, many of the original proposals have changed.

“These amendments represent some quite fundamental changes, including the introduction of a National Care Service board and far-reaching reforms to integration authorities through amendment of the 2014 Public Bodies Act.

“That’s why it’s essential our Committee takes the time to scrutinise these proposals effectively. After we have considered the views received, we intend to take further oral evidence before formal stage two proceedings.

“The evidence we gather will be vital to aid our Committee’s scrutiny of these proposals, and to inform individual Members as they prepare their own stage two amendments to the Bill. We look forward to hearing your views.”

The call for views will close on August 30.