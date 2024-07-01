Starmer: French far-right government would not hurt goal of closer UK-EU ties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starmer: French far-right government would not hurt goal of closer UK-EU ties

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was not concerned a far-right government in France would affect his goal of achieving closer trade ties with Europe (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was not concerned a far-right government in France would affect his goal of achieving closer trade ties with Europe (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has said a victory for France’s National Rally would not damage Labour’s goal of negotiating a “better deal” with the European Union.

Marine Le Pen’s party is on the cusp of power after surging into the lead in the first round of legislative elections in France.

The Labour leader said the rise of nationalist parties meant that progressives had to show they had the answers to the concerns of disaffected voters.

Asked whether he would be willing to work with the far-right French party, Sir Keir told reporters in Buckingham and Bletchley on Monday: “I will work with any government in Europe and across the world if we are elected in to serve the country. For me, that’s what serious government is about.”

Challenged over whether he was concerned a Eurosceptic French government could make his aim of closer economic ties with the bloc more difficult to achieve, he said: “I genuinely don’t want to get ahead of myself. Firstly, we haven’t seen the final outcome in France. We’ve also got a big outcome of our own on Thursday.

“I don’t think it affects the overall intention we have, which is to negotiate a better deal with the EU. I think the deal we’ve got is botched. I think that anybody who’s trading with the EU feels that it’s botched, and we can do better than that across not just trade, but actually research and development, also on the security front.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was “focused on this election” when asked about his reaction to the National Rally’s strong showing, and highlighted the Government’s work on tackling illegal migration.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on a campaign visit to a pharmaceutical packing and distribution centre in Stoke-on-Trent (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on a campaign visit to a pharmaceutical packing and distribution centre in Stoke-on-Trent (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Sir Keir said both bilateral deals with France and agreements with the whole EU were important to address the issue of small boats crossing the Channel.

Pressed on Ms Le Pen’s preference for bilateral deals over EU-wide ones, Sir Keir said: “I’ve always supported bilaterals as well as EU-wide agreements. They’re not mutually exclusive.

“And some of the agreements we’ve got with France are bilateral in any event. I think they need to be stronger and better and deeper, particularly in relation to smashing the gangs that are running the vile trade of putting people into boats.

“But there are also EU measures. The security agreement we want with the EU when it comes to dealing with smuggling gangs is really important.”

In terms of lessons he drew from the rise of nationalism or populism, Sir Keir said it was “that we need to address the everyday concerns of so many people in this country who feel disaffected by politics”.

“We have to take that head on and we have to show both Thursday in the United Kingdom and across Europe and the world that only progressives have the answers to the challenges that are facing us in this country and across Europe.

“We have to make that progressive cause but we have to, in making that, understand why it is certainly in the United Kingdom after 14 years of chaos and failure that people do feel disaffected with politics – return politics to service and continue to make that argument that politics is a force for good.”

Sir Keir also stressed Labour’s continued support for Ukraine should it seize power on July 5.

Keir Starmer visit to Kyiv
Handout photo issued by the Office of the President of Ukraine of Volodymyr Zelensky welcoming Sir Keir Starmer to Kyiv in February (Office of the President of Ukraine/PA)

It came after Mr Sunak claimed multi-year support to Kyiv would be put at risk under a Labour government.

Asked whether he would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin if he were to become prime minister, Sir Keir said: “At the moment that is simply not an issue.

“He is the aggressor in Ukraine, and the most important thing is to be absolutely clear that our support for Ukraine is on a united front in this country.”

Mr Sunak criticised Labour for failing to “match our pledge on increasing defence spending” and suggested a vote for Labour would strengthen Mr Putin.

“It sends a bad signal to our adversaries, like Putin, that we’re not serious about investing in our security, that we don’t have the staying power to stand up to him,” the Tory leader told Times Radio.

It was put to him that Labour has committed to increasing defence spending to 2.5% of GDP, just not set a date for when this would happen.

Mr Sunak replied: “That’s totally and utterly meaningless.

“We have a year-by-year trajectory for increasing defence spending, which the armed forces are now already planning on. Because you can’t plan to invest more in your defence unless you have long term certainty.”

Labour has said it would undertake a strategic defence review within the first year of government, to set out a path to the 2.5% increase.