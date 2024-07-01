People Before Profit General Election Manifesto at a glance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

People Before Profit General Election Manifesto at a glance

By Press Association
(left to right) Gerry Carroll, Westminster parliamentary candidate for West Belfast, and Fiona Ferguson, Westminster parliamentary candidate for Belfast North, with Richard Boyd Barrett TD holding copies of the People Before profit General Election manifesto launch at The Mac Belfast. Picture date: Monday July 1, 2024.
(left to right) Gerry Carroll, Westminster parliamentary candidate for West Belfast, and Fiona Ferguson, Westminster parliamentary candidate for Belfast North, with Richard Boyd Barrett TD holding copies of the People Before profit General Election manifesto launch at The Mac Belfast. Picture date: Monday July 1, 2024.

People Before Profit (PBP) vows to challenge inequality in a manifesto that pledges a socialist alternative to a Tory agenda.

Here, the PA news agency examines some of the policies in the party’s 13-page Manifesto for Radical Change.

A person holds a paper copy of the People Before Profit manifesto
People Before Profit vows to challenge inequality in its manifesto (Liam McBurney/PA)

Redistribution of wealth:

The party is proposing hiking corporation tax to 45% on business profits exceeding £125,000. Corporation tax in the UK is currently 25%.

It is also campaigning for the introduction of a specific wealth tax on millionaires.

PBP wants the billions of pounds spent on Trident nuclear submarines to be redirected into public services.

Workers’ rights:

The party wants to see a £15 minimum wage introduced.

It calls for a ban on zero-hour contracts and an end to the controversial “fire and rehire” practice used by some employers to let workers go and then rehire them on reduced terms and conditions.

PBP also wants a programme of nationalisation across key industries.

Health and social care:

The party wants to end privatisation within the local health service, including the use of agency-hired staff.

It also wants NHS dentistry accessible to all citizens in Northern Ireland.

Housing:

People Before Profit is seeking to establish a National Construction Agency to address housing shortages.

It also wants penalties for landlords who rent out housing deemed to be substandard.

PBP proposes that rents should be capped at 20% of a tenant’s income and that tenants should have a legal right to a minimum lease of five years.

The party wants a ban on no-fault evictions.

An iphone screen shows video still of three people sat at a table, a TV screen behind them
An iPhone captures video of People Before Profit’s Richard Boyd Barrett TD with party colleagues Fiona Ferguson, Westminster parliamentary candidate for Belfast North, and Gerry Carroll, Westminster parliamentary candidate for West Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Other proposals:

PBP wants to lower the voting age to 16.

Give asylum seekers the right to work and vote.

Offer universal free school meals.

End academic selection.

Ban new applications for fossil fuel drilling.

PBP also pledges to be a “powerful voice for Palestine solidarity” and vows to “stand against Israel’s genocide in Gaza”.

It also restates its commitment to the end of partition on the island of Ireland and the creation of a 32-county socialist state.