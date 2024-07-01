Labour claims vote for Tories is vote for ‘Trussite agenda’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour claims vote for Tories is vote for ‘Trussite agenda’

By Press Association
Labour warned of a ‘Trussite agenda’ among the Tories (Victoria Jones/PA)
Shadow Cabinet Office minister Jonathan Ashworth has said that a vote for the Tories at the election is a vote for a Liz Truss-inspired agenda.

If Rishi Sunak is returned as Prime Minister at the General Election, the public will be faced with “Truss 2.0”, Mr Ashworth said at a press conference in London.

Speaking in front of a backdrop stating “Stop the Liz Truss takeover”, Mr Ashworth referred to a booklet that had been handed out to attending journalists that claims to reveal new Tory candidates who are Truss loyalists.

The list includes Epsom and Ewell candidate Mhairi Fraser, North West Leicestershire candidate Craig Smith, and Rugby candidate Yousef Dahmash.

“In the 25 years or so I’ve been involved in politics now I cannot remember any occasion when an incumbent Government has got their candidate selection so obviously wrong as the Tories have at this election,” Mr Ashworth said.

He added: “Not even the professional exorcist standing for the Tories in Cardiff East could expel all the diabolical forces haunting their candidate list. The one person who will never take that action is Rishi Sunak, a man too weak to enforce basic standards within his own party.”

Jonathan Ashworth
Shadow paymaster general Jonathan Ashworth warned of ‘Truss 2.0’ (Lucy North/PA)

Mr Ashworth claimed there are “166 hardcore Trussites” standing for the Conservatives on Thursday, adding: “Most of them share the core ‘Pop-Con’ belief which is that Trussonomics was sabotaged by the so-called big state establishment in the autumn of 2022 and has never been given a proper chance to succeed.”

He added: “Our dossier today proves that five more years of the Tories means five more years of chaos, five more years of fiscal irresponsibility, five more years of mortgage rises, five more years of one rule for them and another for the rest of us. Our warning is clear: vote Sunak on Thursday, get Truss 2.0 on Friday.”

Mr Ashworth concluded: “A vote for a Tory candidate in this election is a vote for a Trussite agenda.”

Ms Truss’s Popular Conservative faction – dubbed Pop-Con in Westminster – launched earlier this year.