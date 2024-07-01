Sunak to emphasise importance of voting in final stretch plea to wavering Tories

The outcome of the election is not a “forgone conclusion” and the decision of a small number of voters could swing it away from a huge Labour majority, Rishi Sunak is to say.

The Prime Minister will urge wavering Tory voters to stick with his party in a speech during the final 48 hours of the General Election campaign.

Multiple opinion polls have suggested the Labour party is on course for a huge majority in Parliament following the election.

The Conservatives have dubbed this an unaccountable “supermajority”, in a bid to dissuade voters who would usually back them from switching to rival political parties.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak talked to staff during a visit to Well Healthcare Supplies a pharmaceutical packing and distribution centre in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Speaking in Oxfordshire, the Prime Minister will say: “The outcome of this election is not a foregone conclusion. If just 130,000 people switch their vote and lend us their support, we can deny Starmer that supermajority.”

Mr Sunak’s reference to those switching away from Labour refers to an analysis by the Times newspaper of a YouGov poll, which highlights the party’s wide but shallow voter coalition.

He added: “Just think about that: you have the power to use your vote to prevent an unchecked Labour government.

“So, we must redouble our efforts in these final days and deliver the strongest Conservative voice in the next parliament.

“We are fighting for the future of our country and every door we knock on, every leaflet we deliver and every call we do will make a difference.”

The Prime Minister is expected to claim that Conservative MPs will act as local champions for their constituents, who “can be your voice, represent your values and stand up for you”.

He will also say more Tory MPs would help to “prevent Labour from rewriting the rules so that they can stay in power for decades”, pointing to Labour’s proposals to extend the voting franchise to 16 and 17-year-olds as among the moves which could entrench the party’s voter base.

The Prime Minister will add: “A Labour government would be bad for our country, and an unchecked Labour government would be a disaster from which it would take decades to recover.

“Between now and Thursday, we have got to get the message out to people that we Conservatives will stand up for you and make sure your voice is heard, your values represented.”

A Labour spokesperson said: “A vote for anyone but Labour risks the British public waking up to desperate Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister on July 5.

“If people are fed up of the chaos, division, and decline under the Tories, Thursday is their chance to reject it and embrace a decade of national renewal with Keir Starmer.

“The choice at this election is clear: five more years of Conservative chaos with £4,800 more on your mortgage, or the chance to rebuild Britain with a changed Labour Party.

“Change with Labour will only happen if people vote for it on Thursday July 4.”