Committee backs police complaints Bill but questions impact

By Press Association
The committee backed the Bill (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The committee backed the Bill (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Holyrood’s Justice Committee has backed a Bill aiming to reform the police complaints process, but has questioned the extent of its impact.

The Police (Ethics, Conduct and Scrutiny) (Scotland) Bill will expand the powers of the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) as well as place a duty of candour on officers and on Police Scotland as a whole.

But a report from the Criminal Justice Committee at the Scottish Parliament questioned the potential impact of the changes in practice.

Audrey Nicoll
The convener said the committee backed the general principles of the Bill (Andrew cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

“The evidence we received clearly indicates that the Bill, as introduced, will have little impact on the length of time taken to consider and conclude police complaints,” the report said.

“This is a key issue for all those who are involved in the police complaints system, which remains largely unresolved.

“Questions also remain about the robustness of the oversight mechanisms in place within policing and whether the culture within policing has changed.

“We heard evidence of unacceptable behaviours and practices within Police Scotland, which had devastating impacts on those involved.

“It is unclear how those behaviours and practices were not identified and addressed by the SPA in its oversight role.

“This does not provide us with the necessary reassurance that those who make complaints, or who are the subject of complaints, will not have the same experience today.”

While committee convener Audrey Nicoll said: “Our Committee is backing the general principles of this Bill as we believe the police complaints system must improve, both for those making a complaint and those who are the subject of a complaint.

“There are measures in the Bill which we support and believe will improve the robustness, accountability and transparency of the police complaints system.”

She added: “However, we are unsure whether the provisions in the Bill will sufficiently improve the experience of officers and members of the public of the complaints system.”

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said: “I welcome the Criminal Justice Committee’s backing for the general principles of the Bill, which will improve the police complaints and misconduct systems and strengthen public confidence in standards of police conduct.

“I will carefully consider the committee’s report and recommendations.”