Scots waiting four hours at A&E at highest level since January, figures show

The number of Scots waiting four hours or more at A&E is the highest since January, new figures show.

Statistics released by Public Health Scotland on Tuesday shows 10,019 people waited in emergency departments for more than four hours in the week up to June 23.

This was a jump of almost 1,000 from the previous week, when the number was 9,193.

The last time the number of those waiting rose above 10,000 was on January 7 of this year, when it was 10,040.

The proportion of those seen within four hours also fell from 65.9% to 63.7% the previous week.

The Scottish Government aims to ensure 95% of patients are seen and subsequently discharged, admitted or transferred within four hours.

There was also a sharp rise in the proportion of patients waiting longer than eight hours, rising from 10.8% to 13.4%.

The number of people waiting more than 12 hours also increased – to the highest since early April from 4.4% to 6%.

Health Secretary Neil Gray said that while Scotland has “the best performing A&E sites in the UK”, the waits “remain too high”.

“The pressures being felt by our A&E departments are not unique to Scotland, with similar challenges being felt by emergency departments throughout the UK,” he said.

“Our hospitals are reporting sustained pressures driven by high levels of occupancy and delayed discharge associated with high numbers of patients who are acutely unwell.

“A&E performance is impacted by pressures from across the wider health and social care system which is why our Unscheduled Care Collaborative Programme is taking a whole system approach as we work with Health Boards to deliver sustained improvements.”

But further figures released by PHS showed some signs of positivity, with May showing the highest proportion of patients seen within four hours since August last year.

In May, 70.8% were seen within the target time, a jump from 67.4% the month before.

Amid a sharp increase in the number of attendances – up from 130,026 to 143,645 – the number of people seen within the goal stood at 101,769, the highest since August 2021.