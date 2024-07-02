New contenders for perennially close race in Fermanagh and South Tyrone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New contenders for perennially close race in Fermanagh and South Tyrone

By Press Association
Composite photo of Sinn Fein’s candidate for Fermanagh and South Tyrone Pat Cullen (left) and Diana Armstrong, UUP parliamentary candidate for Fermanagh and South Tyrone (Liam McBurney/PA)
The most westerly constituency in this week’s General Election is set for a familiar race between unionism and republicanism in what is often a photo finish.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone has been decided by fewer than 60 votes on three occasions since the turn of the century, with only four votes separating the leading contenders in 2010.

In 2024, two new parliamentary candidates are vying for the seat.

For the first time for more than two decades, the Sinn Fein name on the ballot paper will not be that of Michelle Gildernew. The MP for 21 of the last 23 years switched her focus to electoral politics south of the border earlier this year for an ultimately unsuccessful bid to become a member of the European Parliament.

Diana Armstrong speaking to householder Michael McConville
Diana Armstrong speaking to householder Michael McConville during canvassing in Enniskillen (Liam McBurney/PA)

The timing of the General Election denied her any opportunity to revert back to Fermanagh and South Tyrone when she missed out on Brussels.

In her stead, Sinn Fein is represented by Pat Cullen, the former general secretary of the RCN nursing union who led her colleagues on an unprecedented UK-wide strike over pay last year.

For the Ulster Unionists – invariably Sinn Fein’s main General Election challenger in the constituency – there is a different name on the ballot too.

Former UUP leader Tom Elliott, who battled Ms Gildernew in the last three polls, is not running this time, with the party opting for local councillor Diana Armstrong to take on the mantle.

As the daughter of another former party leader, the late Harry West, Ms Armstrong is steeped in the constituency’s unionist tradition.

“I’m born and bred here, I know the areas, I know the issues,” she said.

“And I do feel that I’m well placed to deliver a message of representation that will resonate with people in the district as a trusted voice.”

Ms Armstrong would not have the Northern Ireland-wide profile of Mr Elliott, who held the seat for two years between 2015 and 2017, but she insists she is well known where it counts – in the constituency.

For the councillor of eight years the most important issue in the campaign is representation, and the fact that Fermanagh and South Tyrone has not had a voice in the House of Commons for most of two decades because of an abstentionist MP holding the seat.

“For so long, this particular district has been lacking in investment, has been lacking and seen the withdrawal of public services, and really it is time that forgotten Fermanagh is no longer forgotten,” she said.

She added: “I will take my seat and it’s as simple as that. I will provide representation.”

General Election campaign 2024
Former RCN general secretary and Sinn Fein’s candidate for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, Pat Cullen (Liam McBurney/PA)

The other main unionist parties in Northern Ireland – the DUP and TUV – had urged the UUP to join with them to back an agreed pro-Union candidate that had no party-political affiliations.

UUP leader Doug Beattie rejected the overtures, insisting his party, and specifically Ms Armstrong, was best placed to win the seat for unionism.

The other two parties ultimately opted not to field candidates and have urged voters to back Ms Armstrong, however, it remains to be seen whether their supporters will back her with as much gusto as they would have done a jointly agreed contender.

Boundary changes may also work against her, with a redrawing of the eastern edge of the constituency potentially being more beneficial to Sinn Fein. In a race of such usually fine margins, that could be crucial.

“I think there is some negative for my campaign within the boundary changes, the numbers have shifted,” said Ms Armstrong.

“But really, it is up to the people on the day to listen to the messages that I’m giving, to look at what I’m promoting in terms of optimism, growth, a voice that can deliver, a voice that will take their seat, and that will promise change and deliver change. Now that will take time, but that is my pledge to the people of Fermanagh and South Tyrone.”

Sinn Fein did not make Ms Cullen available for interview for this constituency profile.

Indeed, the candidate, who lives in Belfast, has kept a relatively low profile in the media since being involved in a debate with Ms Armstrong on BBC Radio Ulster in the middle of June.

Alliance Party candidate Eddie Roofe holding an election poster
Alliance Party candidate Eddie Roofe (Alliance Party/PA)

During those exchanges, the UUP candidate challenged her rival to condemn the murder of nurses by republican paramilitaries during the Northern Ireland conflict, including the 1987 Enniskillen Remembrance Day attack by the IRA.

Ms Cullen did not do so, prompting criticism from victims’ representatives.

In response to Ms Armstrong’s request for condemnation, the former RCN chief replied: “Look, I’ve said very clearly those were very dark days. As a community nurse I’ve held the hands of many people who lived through those periods.

“I’ve felt, I’ve heard and I’ve seen their trauma. I’ve seen what it does to them. Let’s not go back there. Let’s move forward and bring prosperity and hope to the people.”

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald defended her party candidate, insisting she is a “good woman”. Ms McDonald said it was not a “progressive” way toward reconciliation to “seize on tragedies, on the hurt of the past” to try to “derail” a candidate.

The SDLP candidate in the election is former Enniskillen councillor Paul Blake.
He is also critical of Sinn Fein’s abstentionist stance, insisting the constituency needs to “get its voice back”.

“We can be a prominent place once again,” he said at the outset of the campaign.

“We have been the forgotten neighbours for far too long and I want to use this platform to raise the issues that are important to people.”

He added: “For years we haven’t been represented at Westminster. This has to change.”

Alliance Party candidate Eddie Roofe is keen to reject the characterisation of the contest as battle only involving unionism and nationalism.

He made history for the cross-community party last year when he became the first Alliance councillor ever elected in Fermanagh.

While the bookies might think otherwise, he insists he can contend on July 4.

“Elections in Fermanagh and South Tyrone are always constantly shoehorned into a two-horse, orange and green race. That is not the case,” he said.

“In the last local election, voters in Enniskillen responded to the positive and progressive Alliance message, and elected their first representative. That showed people if they vote Alliance, they can get Alliance.

“I am here to show we are the credible alternative, and I am someone who can represent and deliver for everyone across the constituency equally.”

The other two candidates in the six-strong field are Aontu’s Carl Duffy and Gerry Cullen from the Cross Community Labour Alternative.