Sunak hopes a comeback is on the menu after McDonald’s campaign pit stop

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak bought breakfast for those on the Tory battle bus at Beaconsfield Services in Buckinghamshire ( Jonathan Brady/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak bought breakfast for those on the Tory battle bus at Beaconsfield Services in Buckinghamshire ( Jonathan Brady/PA)

Embattled Rishi Sunak said “I love a comeback” – although he was ostensibly talking about his favourite McDonald’s item rather than his hopes of reviving the Tories’ electoral chances.

The Prime Minister made an early morning pit stop at a service station McDonald’s as part of his General Election campaign tour, emerging with a breakfast wrap.

Rishi Sunak emerged from McDonald’s with several bags (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The sausage, egg, bacon, potato and cheese combination disappeared from the chain’s menus in 2020 before returning earlier this year.

He posed for a social media photo on his election battle bus with the wrap after popping into the fast-food giant’s Beaconsfield Services outlet.

The Prime Minister visited the restaurant shortly after 6am, returning to his bus with bags of food for the travelling press and his entourage.

With the Tories around 20 points behind Labour in the opinion polls and warning of a landslide for Sir Keir Starmer’s party, it is not the first time Mr Sunak has used his X account to hint at his own fortunes.

Celebrating England’s late comeback to beat Slovakia in Euro 2024 on Sunday, Mr Sunak said: “It’s not over until it’s over.”