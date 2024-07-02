In Pictures: Factories, farms and football feature on campaign trail By Press Association July 2 2024, 5:12pm July 2 2024, 5:12pm Share In Pictures: Factories, farms and football feature on campaign trail Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/politics/5028893/in-pictures-factories-farms-and-football-feature-on-campaign-trail/ Copy Link Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Attorney General and parliamentary candidate for Banbury Victoria Prentis sit in a tractor during a visit to Wykham Park Farm (Jonathan Brady/PA) Rishi Sunak’s day got off to an early start as he chatted with shift workers at a warehouse in Bedfordshire at 4am – but he tried to keep the press pack happy with some fast food. Rishi Sunak visits an Ocado distribution warehouse in Luton (Jonathan Brady/PA) The Tory leader gathers McDonald’s breakfasts for journalists and photograpers at Beaconsfield services in Buckinghamshire (Jonathan Brady/PA) The Prime Minister went on to visit a supermarket, a factory and a farm during a hectic morning. The Prime Minister checks out the bread in Morrisons (Jonathan Brady/PA) Rishi Sunak packs products during a visit to DCS Group in Banbury (Jonathan Brady/PA) The PM sits in a tractor during a visit to Wykham Park Farm in Banbury (Jonathan Brady/PA) Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer spent time at a non-league football club. Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer joins suppporters in the stands during a visit to Hucknall Town FC in Nottinghamshire (Stefan Rousseau/PA) The Labour leader serves drinks at the football club (Stefan Rousseau/PA) His time in the East Midlands also involved a visit to a factory in Chesterfield. Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks to the media during a visit to Global Brands in Claycross, Chesterfield (Stefan Rousseau/PA) Sir Ed Davey fell down – and then got up again – on his visit to the Cornish coast. Sir Ed Davey falls from a surfboard (Matt Keeble/PA) The Lib Dem leader was a visitor to the Big Blue Surf School in Bude (Matt Keeble/PA)