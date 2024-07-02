Change is in your hands, Labour tells voters as campaign enters final day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Change is in your hands, Labour tells voters as campaign enters final day

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Labour has issued its final plea to voters as the election enters its last day, saying: “Change is in your hands.”

Sir Keir Starmer will conclude a whirlwind tour of the country on Wednesday in a final bid secure Labour’s return to power after 14 years.

Speaking in Staffordshire on Tuesday, he issued one last rallying cry to activists, saying: “Let’s get this over the line, let’s get that Labour government.”

As the election approached its conclusion, Labour’s national campaign co-ordinator Pat McFadden said voters faced a “big choice” on Thursday, between “five more years of chaos with the Conservatives or change with Labour”.

He said: “Don’t forget one rule for them, another for everyone else. Don’t forget the economic chaos for which the British people are still paying the price. Don’t forget the cronyism.

“You can put a stop to it. Change is in your hands, and you can be part of it.”

Both Sir Keir and his shadow cabinet are expected to spend Wednesday crossing the country, selling Labour’s six “first steps” and urging voters not to “risk” five more years of Conservative government.

After 14 years in opposition, Labour now stands poised to win a commanding majority, if the polls are translated into results.

Despite Labour’s consistent polling lead, Sir Keir has sought to avoid sounding complacent, stressing that polls do not always “predict the future”.

POLITICS Election Polls
(PA Graphics)

But his campaign stops in the final week of the campaign have suggested ambitious targets, as he visited a series of seats with Conservative majorities of more than 10,000 votes.

Speaking to reporters, he said: “We’re out in constituencies where we haven’t necessarily won before, because we think that many people are disillusioned with what they’ve seen in the last 14 years.

“We’re a changed Labour Party and we’re constantly putting our case forward, still smiling, still with a spring in our step that we’re probably the only positive campaign left now.”