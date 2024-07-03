£235m expected to be withdrawn from ATMs as voters go to polls on Thursday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£235m expected to be withdrawn from ATMs as voters go to polls on Thursday

By Press Association
The forecast was made by UK cash access and cash machine network Link (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Around £235 million is expected to be withdrawn from ATMs on Thursday as people fit trips to cash machines around casting their General Election votes, according to a forecast from UK cash access and cash machine network Link.

The network expects the total to be lower than it was on December 12 2019, when the last general election was held.

On that date, which resulted in Boris Johnson returning to Downing Street as Conservative prime minister, £322 million was withdrawn. Link said that early December tended to be a slightly busier time for cash machine withdrawals.

  • June 8 2017, £356 million
  • December 12 2019, £322 million
  • July 4 2024, £235 million (predicted figure)

And on the general election date of June 8 2017, which led to the then-prime minister Theresa May’s election gamble backfiring as the Conservatives’ Commons majority was erased, some £356 million was taken out of ATMs.

On Thursday last week (June 27), £240 million was dispensed from ATMs, according to Link’s figures.

The data applies only to Link transactions, which are made in situations when a bank customer uses an ATM belonging to another provider. The vast majority of ATMs across the UK are connected to the Link network.

Link said that the earlier part of the summer tended to see an upswing in cash machine transactions as people got out and about, but that the network often saw a dip in ATM transactions in August, as many UK residents headed off on holidays abroad.

Graham Mott, director of strategy at Link said: “Polling day traditionally itself doesn’t seem to make a huge difference to ATM use when compared to a normal Thursday at that time of year, people seem to fit voting around their normal routine.

“Early December is normally slightly busier than either early June or July but the vast majority of the fall in ATM use is down to people now using less cash overall and increasingly using cards and their phones to make day-to-day payments.”

In 2023, legislation was passed as part of the Financial Services and Markets Act, to protect access to cash.

A recent survey for Link indicated that nearly half (48%) of people expected to see a cashless society in their lifetime.

But according to Link’s data, the average UK adult still withdrew around £1,500 from cash machines last year.

A person holds some of the newly released banknotes featuring the King’s portrait
Banknotes bearing the King’s portrait started to be issued last month (Lucy North/PA)

In June, banknotes bearing the King’s portrait started to be issued.

This marked the first time that the sovereign has been changed on the Bank of England’s notes, because the late Queen was the first British monarch to be depicted on a note in 1960.

The new banknotes are co-circulating alongside those featuring the late Queen.

There are more than 4.6 billion Bank of England notes in circulation, worth around £82 billion.

Mr Mott said that 99.8% of UK high streets had free cash access within one kilometre, adding: “Link will also make sure this is still the case by the time of the next general election, whenever that is.”