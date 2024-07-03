Britons urged to remember photo ID to vote in General Election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Britons urged to remember photo ID to vote in General Election

By Press Association
Everybody wanting to vote in person in the General Election will have to show a correct form of ID (Yui Mok/PA)
Everybody wanting to vote in person in the General Election will have to show a correct form of ID (Yui Mok/PA)

Britons should ensure they have the correct photo identification to vote before heading to the polling station on Thursday, the Electoral Commission has warned.

This year is the first time in the UK that everybody wanting to vote in person at a general election will have to show ID before receiving a ballot paper.

Not all types of photo ID will be accepted at polling stations, but a passport, driving licence or blue badge are valid.

Other forms of permitted ID include an Older Person’s or Disabled Person’s Bus Pass or an Oyster 60+ card, the new free Voter Authority Certificate, and an identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a Pass card).

Craig Westwood, director of communications at the Electoral Commission, said: “This is the first time at a UK general election where voters will need to show photographic ID before they can receive their ballot paper.

“Bringing an accepted form of ID means your voice can be heard at the ballot box.

“Before heading to the polling station, check to make sure that you have the ID you need to vote.

“It needs to be an original version, copies and pictures won’t be accepted.

“If you don’t remember your ID when you arrive at a polling station, you can return with it later in the day.

“Anyone in a queue at 10pm will be able to cast their vote.”

Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson was turned away from a polling station after forgetting to bring a photo ID in May’s local elections (Rick Findler/PA)

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm.

Voters can find information on their local polling station by entering their postcode on the Electoral Commission website.

Postal votes must be returned by 10pm and can also be handed into polling stations and council offices.

If voters lose their ID, they can appoint an emergency proxy to vote on their behalf up until 5pm on election day.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson was turned away from a polling station after forgetting to bring a photo ID in May’s local elections.

Photo ID rules were brought in by Mr Johnson’s government as part of the Elections Act 2022, as the Government said they were necessary to combat the risk of in-person voter fraud.

The requirements were first enforced at the May 2023 local council elections in England.

A report published in June 2023 by the Electoral Commission estimated that at least 0.25% of people who tried to vote at a polling station in those elections were not issued with a ballot paper because of the ID rules, the equivalent of approximately 14,000 voters.

Voter ID has been a requirement for elections in Northern Ireland since 2002.