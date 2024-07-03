Starmer ‘watching cheerleading’ rather than having Friday night dinner – Sunak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Starmer ‘watching cheerleading’ rather than having Friday night dinner – Sunak

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak responded to Tory criticism of Sir Keir Starmer’s claim he does not work after 6pm on a Friday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rishi Sunak responded to Tory criticism of Sir Keir Starmer’s claim he does not work after 6pm on a Friday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Rishi Sunak has said he is “in this to work my socks off” and that he thinks Sir Keir Starmer was “watching cheerleading or kickboxing” on Friday nights rather than setting the time aside for a Jewish dinner.

The Prime Minister was asked on This Morning about the Jewish community being upset about his party’s response to Sir Keir’s comments that he tries to “not do a work-related thing” on Friday nights.

Mr Sunak said on This Morning: “I think what Keir was saying he was with his kids on a Friday night out watching cheerleading or kickboxing rather than doing that. But the point is this, everyone’s going to do this job in a different way.

“One of the things I’ve spoken about a lot is that doing this job means I’m not as good a dad, I’m not as good a husband, as I would love to be, and that comes with the territory of being in public service, and having the responsibility to be Prime Minister, to do a great job for everyone who’s watching.

He said he would “work day and night” to make a difference to people’s lives and appreciated the “enormous privilege” of having the country’s top job.

“I love my country for what it’s done for my family and I’m in this to work my socks off so I can make that same difference to everybody else. That’s how I approach this job,” he said.

The Labour leader had told Virgin Radio that he and his wife, who is Jewish, have a strategy to “carve out really protected time for the kids” and that he tries not to do work after 6pm on Friday.

“Now, there are few exceptions, but that’s what we do. My son goes kickboxing, so I’ll often take him there, and my daughter goes swimming and cheerleading now. So, I’ve been to see her in cheerleading competitions,” Sir Keir said.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a General Election campaign visit
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a General Election campaign visit (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Tories said Sir Keir’s stance would make him a “part-time” prime minister while Cabinet ministers mocked him, suggesting he would refuse to go to work if there was an international crisis on a Friday evening.

Addressing the row on Times Radio, Sir Keir said he thought it was “ridiculous” the topic was being talked about and clarified that “of course, I’ve had to work Fridays in the past, I’ll work Fridays in the future”.

Lord Mann, the Government’s antisemitism adviser, said criticism by senior Tories was “dangerous”.

He said: “The attack on Keir Starmer for asserting his right to family time on a Friday night, as he has done for many, many years, is so dangerous. So insidious from those aware of why he chooses to be with his family specifically on Friday evenings.”

Friday night Shabbat dinners are important in the Jewish faith and Sir Keir has talked about making sure his children are aware of their heritage.